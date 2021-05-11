The Women's Enrichment Center was able to restock its store with baby diapers and wipes courtesy of community donations during the nonprofit's Community Baby Shower recently.
"We give out more than 1,000 packs of wipes and diapers per year" to hundreds of clients, said Renee Rector, the center's executive director. Those are "necessities babies need all the time."
The inaugural Community Baby Shower "is going even better than I expected, (as) we didn't plan to start until noon, but we had people here by 10 a.m. to donate," Leah Spier, the center's marketing and volunteer coordinator, said April 29. "It's really encouraging."
Janet Duncan was among the donors that afternoon, after spotting staff and volunteers outside the Gordon Street center while running errands downtown.
"I saw them, and I didn't have any diapers, so I" made a monetary contribution, Duncan said. "If I had known, I would have brought some diapers, but I'm sure they can buy them" with monetary donations.
Indeed, while the center accepts donations of everything from diapers and wipes to clothing for babies and adults to cribs and strollers, monetary contributions are also welcome, as the center uses those to purchase needed items, Rector said. Those who participate in the center's various parenting classes earn points they can use to shop in the center's second-floor store, which includes those items and more.
The center offers pregnancy testing and consultation, as well as parenting classes for men and women before and after pregnancy, all free and confidential, Rector said.
"There are the basics we want everyone to know, like about CPR, domestic violence, sudden infant death syndrome, putting (babies) in car seats, etc., but (additional) classes are very individualized to whatever (a given person or couple) needs."
"We're open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and we also offer evening opportunities twice a month for both English speakers and Spanish speakers," she said. The center has a bilingual staff member dedicated to assisting Spanish-speaking clients, and more information about the center can be found online at https://www.wecnorthga.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/WECNorthGA/, as well as by calling (706) 278-1050.
By attending classes, individuals accrue points to purchase items in the store, with big-ticket items, like bassinets, cribs and strollers, costing more points than wipes and diapers, she said.
"They usually walk out of here with at least some diapers and wipes."
With virtual classes and even virtual shopping — "they could pick out items online, and then pick them up curbside" — the center has been able to continue offering services during the COVID-19 pandemic, Spier said.
"We've been fortunate we could continue, and our donors have been incredible."
Though "not a medical facility, we do provide limited ultrasounds" under the supervision of a doctor, Rector said. For some parents, "it's really good to have that visual connection to their baby" through ultrasounds.
While the center provides many services, it's not all encompassing, but staff can refer clients to other community resources, Rector said.
"They might need a job, or (government aid), or medical care."
The center dates to 1985 and moved to its current location in 2008, Rector said.
"Rock Bridge Community Church purchased this building for us and renovated it for our purposes."
"We are a Hope Initiative through Rock Bridge, and without their support, and the support of many other churches," organizations and individuals, "we couldn't do what we do," Rector said. The center is "always looking for volunteers (too), and we'd like to renovate our (store) space, so anyone with woodworking or carpentry skills would be" most welcome.
Those at the center form deep relationships with clients, since most "come back (repeatedly)," she said. "They might come here for a first ultrasound, and they stay with us until their child is (age) 2 or 3."
"We become emotional support for our (clients)," she added. "A lot of them are new to town, (and/or) they don't have a lot of family or friends."
The center's services and goods "are definitely needed" in Dalton, Duncan said. "There are a lot of people in need, and I like to help them in any way I can."
Working or volunteering at the center, or donating to it, "is very rewarding," Spier said. "It's an opportunity to support and encourage young families in this community, (as) our mission is to educate, empower and enrich (them)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.