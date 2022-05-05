Community members provided a major boost to local mothers, babies and families Thursday by donating needed supplies — or making financial contributions for the Women's Enrichment Center to purchase those items — during the second annual Community Baby Shower.
Not only did Shannon Mooney — store lead at the Walmart on East Walnut Avenue — bring a trio of fellow Walmart employees with her to volunteer with unloading donations, "we brought a truckload of diapers, clothes" and other items, she said. "All the time, we're looking for local nonprofits that help in our community, (because) we want to be part of that."
"We all live here, and most of us are from Dalton," Mooney said. "We have lots of grants available" for local nonprofits, but "we like to be involved personally," too, beyond just funding.
The Women's Enrichment Center received a pair of grants this year from Walmart, and "we're really excited" Walmart staff joined the effort Thursday, said Leah Spier, marketing and volunteer coordinator for the center. The Amerigroup health insurance company also brought a substantial donation — three carloads of diapers, wipes and car seats — while Eastbrook Middle School cheer team members volunteered to sort and organize donations.
"The Women's Enrichment Center is overjoyed with the response to the 2022 Community Baby Shower that helps us restock our baby store," said Heather Tate, the center's marketing and development coordinator. "We are so grateful for the help and support from our community of donors and volunteers, partners such as Amerigroup and Walmart, and the area churches that give so generously to support the work we do at the Women's Enrichment Center."
While the center accepts donations of everything from diapers and wipes to clothing for babies and adults to cribs and strollers, monetary contributions are also welcome, as the center uses those to purchase needed items, according to Renee Rector, the center's executive director. Those who participate in the center's various parenting classes earn points they can use to shop in the center's second floor store, which includes those items and more.
The store was recently remodeled and much improved, too, said Heather McIntosh, who has been working at the center for 16 years. The mothers "love it."
Mooney noticed center staff members purchasing items for the center's store in bulk and wanted to learn more, she said. When she heard about the center and its services, getting involved was an easy decision.
"I've been that mom, and we all have been that person or know someone who has been that person," Mooney said. "I had a good support system — my child is 18 and graduating this year — so I feel in my heart for those who don't have those support systems" while pregnant and after giving birth.
The center offers pregnancy testing and consultation, as well as parenting classes for men and women before and after pregnancy, all free and confidential, according to Rector. More information about the center can be found online at https://www.wecnorthga.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/WECNorthGA/, as well as by calling (706) 278-1050.
As a board member of the center, Brenda Smith knows well how "important" donations are, so she brought several items Thursday, including large packages of diapers.
"This is a great event, and I'm very proud of this organization," Smith said. "I love what it stands for and what (staff members) do."
While mothers receive plenty of attention at the center, fathers are not forgotten, said Rob Woodard, chairman of the center's board.
"There's some real wisdom and parenting tips in our parenting classes for dads."
"It can be hard to be a good dad, especially if you never had an example, and we want to help them be better dads, because children need a father," Woodard said. "It's really rewarding, to work with the dads."
Whenever McIntosh considers stepping away from the center to travel more with her husband, "I keep staying, (because) I feel like I'm supposed to be here," she said. "It's that one-on-one interaction with the clients that I love the most — a big part of my job is connecting them with other resources in the community — and everyone feels loved here."
While the center provides many services, it's not all encompassing, and staff members like McIntosh refer clients to other community resources, according to Rector.
"They might need a job, or (government aid) or medical care."
The center dates to 1985 and moved to its current location in 2008, according to Rector.
"Rock Bridge Community Church purchased this building for us and renovated it for our purposes."
"We are a Hope Initiative through Rock Bridge, and without their support, and the support of many other churches," organizations and individuals, "we couldn't do what we do," Rector said. The center is "always looking for volunteers (too)."
When "you see the kids come in, that's a blessing," Woodard said. "A center like this can really benefit a community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.