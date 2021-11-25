'Wonderful': Families enjoy visits with Santa at the Dalton Shrine Club

Santa Claus — along with Mrs. Claus and The Grinch — made an early pre-Christmas appearance in Dalton on Saturday to enjoy some milk and doughnuts alongside local families while taking photos with them at the Dalton Shrine Club.
"We wanted to do something family-oriented and let the kids see Santa Claus," said Jerry Leonard, current secretary and past president of the club. "I'm big on kids, and (our) sole purpose is helping kids."
This was the first edition of Donuts with Santa, coordinated by the female version of the Shriners, the Fezzettes, and "I hope they continue it, because I enjoyed it," said Thy Carroll, who brought her daughter, Ella, nearly 3, with her husband, Nathan. "I'll come back."
This may "become a tradition," said Teresa Owens, who attended with three of her grandchildren. "It's always fun to get them all together."
Similarly impressed was Jake Warnix, who brought his two young children.
"The grandparents," including Owens, "thought we should bring them, and it was a great idea," he said. The children "smiled" for the photos, and "that's important."
Saturday was the first time Ella Carroll met Santa Claus, as "she was sick last year and couldn't go," and "too young" previously, said her mother. "We've been telling her about Santa, and she wanted to see him."
"She talked about Santa the whole week, and at the end today, she hugged him, (which) was wonderful," Thy Carroll added. "She loved it, and it was a great experience."
The event was a team effort for the Shriners, as Santa was played by Shriner Jim Warren, with his wife, Fezzette Vicki Warren, portraying Mrs. Claus, Leonard said. Chip Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League of Whitfield County with his wife, Millie, "donated a sled, and we turned it into (this) project."
All proceeds from the event benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Leonard said.
"The money goes where it's supposed to."
"If we're not raising money for the hospital, I don't think we ought to be here," he said. "I've seen the work they do at the hospitals, and it'll touch your heart."
The Dalton Shrine Club also helps in providing transportation for children and families to Shriners Hospitals for Children, as well as feeding them, and "we'll even put them up if they need to be put up," he said.
"It's good to have fellowship here with the brothers, but our primary focus is children, and we've been blessed to have the support of the community, including law enforcement and the fire departments."
The Dalton Shrine Club boasts roughly 70 members, four of whom are 50-year members and "still active," but is also seeking new members, he said. Anyone interested in learning more about the club can consult the club's Facebook page.
The prior weekend, the club held a toy drive so "needy children" can receive gifts this Christmas, Leonard said.
"We do at least 40 families in the area, and I have a real soft heart for helping children."
