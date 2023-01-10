The WoodSongs Dalton concert series is back after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. The concert proceeds will benefit the DEO Clinic, and contributions from each concert will be matched up to $2,500 by Modern Woodmen of America.
The 2023 concert series will be at First Presbyterian Church at 101 S. Selvidge St. in downtown Dalton. Over the years concertgoers have heard a lot of talent, from national touring bands to regional up-and-coming artists. The first show is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. and will feature the Zoe & Cloyd trio. The Asheville, North Carolina, area-based group is composed of Natalya "Zoe" Weinstein, John "Cloyd" Miller and Kevin Kerhberg.
The music of the trio is an amalgam of traditional Appalachian music, bluegrass, jazz with some klezmer thrown in for good measure. Zoe is a classically trained violinist who comes from a long line of jazz and klezmer musicians. John Cloyd, a twelfth generation North Carolinian, is the grandson of the legendary bluegrass fiddler Jim Shumate. John is an award-winning songwriter, placing first in both the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Contest and the Hazel Dickens Songwriting Competition.
Joining them will be bassist Kevin Kerhberg, an International Bluegrass Music Award-winning musician who has played music all over the world, from Indonesia to Kyrgyzstan, Japan and beyond.
In 2021, Zoe and Cloyd were featured on the PBS show "State of the Music" hosted by David Holt. They were the featured artists for the long-running Davidson College Holiday Gala during 2022, as well as the hosts of "A Swannanoa Solstice" at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Their fifth studio album is set to be released in May, just before their appearance at Bluegrass Armagh in Northern Ireland.
The concert will benefit the DEO Clinic. Now in its 18th year, the nonprofit medical clinic has provided thousands of office visits to underserved members of our community. DEO receives no state or federal government funds and depends on grants and the generosity of local donors and businesses.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $20. At the door, tickets will be $24. Online tickets are on sale now at http://woodsongsdalton.com.
Tickets may also be purchased at the DEO Clinic in the Mack Gaston Community Center, the Dalton Freight Depot Gift Shop and at Bigham Music.
Other planned concerts in the series include the Atlanta Mandolin Orchestra on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. and Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m.
