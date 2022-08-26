The turf's up at the Northeast Community Soccer Complex — or more accurately, it's almost all down. Installation of the new turf fields at the new soccer complex near Heritage Point Park is underway this week. The new fields are expected to be ready for Parks and Recreation Department's fall season with targeted completion in early September.
"We’ve had a lot of people put a lot of effort into this project," said Caitlin Sharpe, director of Dalton's Parks and Recreation Department. "Big thanks to Public Works for taking control of the project and getting us where we need to be, but lots of contributing factors to get us to be able to play there in our fall season."
Work on the site near Park Creek School began in February, with a groundbreaking ceremony in March. Since then, various contractors and sub-contractors have been working alongside Dalton's Public Works Department to ready the site and build out the soccer complex. The turf for the fields has been provided by Shaw Material and the installation work is being completed by Advanced Sports Group. Northwest Georgia Paving has paved parking lots for the facility as well as a new access road extending from Hale Bowen Drive adjacent to the school. The project is being funded by the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
The new complex features two FIFA-regulation sized turf fields which can also be divided to serve as four youth-sized soccer fields. The facility is set up as a soccer-only facility. With the recent completion of a turf field at the Dalton Junior High School campus as well as another at Whitfield County's new Riverbend Park, the new complex at Heritage Point brings the number of FIFA-regulation fields in Whitfield County to four. For years, the area did not have any fields of regulation size. Now the community that has come to be known as "Soccertown USA" for its players' dominance on the pitch can both practice their skills and put them on display on first-class fields.
'We're excited to start our fall season and be able to play some of our first fall games at the new complex," Sharpe said. "This is going to be one of the nicest facilities that we have."
