Dalton Public Schools’ Work-Based Learning program has started requiring one day of volunteer work by students at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton, and “I was excited to do it,” said Dalton High School senior Brock Johnson.
“I like working with younger kids and helping them out,” Johnson said at the Discovery Center. “I’ve got a good group, and they know what they’re doing.”
It’s “a very good opportunity for them to learn how to operate a business, which is a very good life lesson, and it focuses more on the real world,” said Dalton High senior Jesus Diaz. “You step out of your comfort zone.”
“I love it, and I wish I would’ve gotten to do something like this in middle school,” said Dalton High senior Brady Pendley, who started Work-Based Learning after he finished quarterbacking the Catamounts football team this fall. “You’re learning about business instead of sitting in a classroom.”
The Discovery Center “is an experience I wish I would’ve been granted” in middle school, Diaz said. “It’s unique, and you learn how to be a CEO.”
It’s “definitely better than trying to learn everything on your own,” said Johnson, who plans to join the U.S. Army Rangers after graduation this year. Plus, “you get out of class and can have some fun.”
Inside the Discovery Center, middle school students experience storefronts that are prototypes of local businesses and meet volunteers who share their real-world knowledge and perspective. Students are exposed to various local career pathways, learn how to manage money and utilize business plans and budgets.
“The high school students, they have a little more life experience (than middle school students), so they can help, but this is also an opportunity for them to learn things they don’t know about business,” said Caroline Frost, manager, development and volunteering partnerships, for Junior Achievement of Georgia. “They’re probably learning as much as the middle school students, and they’re putting soft skills — like leadership — into practice.”
Middle school students “look up to high school kids in the first place, so to have them in this leadership role to guide them is awesome,” said Corey Phillips, who was among the teachers who brought middle school students from Catoosa County Schools to the Discovery Center. “I feel sometimes they listen more to high school students than to” adults.
“We started planning this last year, (as) learning outside the walls of a school is a big thing in Work-Based Learning, and you learn best by teaching,” said Larry Tripp, a Work-Based Learning coordinator for Dalton Public Schools. “It also gets them in the mindset of volunteering, community service and civic engagement.”
“It gets our students in the mindset of giving back, and we hope that carries on through life,” said Doug Shults, another Work-Based Learning coordinator for Dalton Public Schools. “If they have a great experience and realize it’s fun they’ll continue.”
The Work-Based Learning students “love it, and word spreads that it’s a fun day,” said Tripp. Currently, there are approximately 180 Dalton High and The Dalton Academy students in Work-Based Learning, and volunteering at the Discovery Center is “a great experience for them.”
Pendley started Work-Based Learning to “get ready for the real world and what is coming in the future,” he said. “Work-Based Learning helps a lot.”
Diaz wanted to “get experience working and making money,” he said. After graduation, he plans to work with his brother-in-law’s remodeling business and “save money for college.”
It is “mind-blowing how professional this place is — it’s set up like real businesses — and we’re happy to take advantage of resources like this,” said Phillips, who teaches gifted social studies at Lakeview Middle School in Catoosa County. “We never had anything like this when I was in school, and it’s incredible.”
Having Dalton Public Schools’ Work-Based Learning students volunteer at the Discovery Center is “really, really valuable, and we’ve really enjoyed having them,” Frost said. “We need them, and it’s a win-win for everybody.”
