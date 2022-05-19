Staffing shortages in Dalton Public Schools' School Nutrition Department have created an opportunity for several students to gain valuable experience through Work-Based Learning.
"It's great for the students, and a great partnership" with School Nutrition, said Larry Tripp, a Work-Based Learning coordinator for Dalton Public Schools.
"They were short-staffed in the kitchen, and I knew how stressful that was" on staff members since her mother is a manager for Blue Ridge School's nutrition program, Dalton High School senior Trinity Mouzon, who started working in Blue Ridge's kitchen a couple of weeks after the start of this school year, explained earlier this year. "I really like it here, and I'll do it for the rest of the year if I can."
She worked with her counselor at Dalton High, Rachel Cobb, to organize a schedule that allows her to work for three or four hours at Blue Ridge five days during every two-week period, assisting three days one week, then two the next, she said. Though she babysits and coaches cheer, this is "my first real job," and "responsibility is the biggest thing" she's learned from the experience.
"Given a task, you have to do it," because others are relying on everyone pulling his or her weight, she said. "If you don't do your thing, it's hard for us to move forward."
Working for her mother, Jonita Mouzon, is also an interesting dynamic, but "she makes me work and doesn't treat me any differently," she said. "I like it, because I don't want special treatment."
"She's here to do a job like everyone else, but she's used to me and knows how I work," Jonita Mouzon said. "She's been really, really good."
It's "awesome she's here, and she's a very good worker with good initiative who is glad to help others," Jonita Mouzon added. "It's good first-job experience."
Depending on the day, Trinity Mouzon might be on the serving line interacting with students or in the back preparing meals, and she's often tasked with cleanup efforts like washing dishes, she said. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to study nursing and become a nurse. "My favorite is seeing the kids, because they're so funny and cute."
A student once remarked on how "young" she was, so she told him, "You're young, too," and they both laughed, she said. "They're always complimenting me, and they're so sweet."
She's receiving credit for her work as part of her Work-Based Learning course at school, and she also appreciates the paychecks, she said.
"I'm saving up for a car; that's my goal."
Wyatt Brackett had pitched in with Dalton Public Schools' summer nutrition program previously — his mother Wimberly is nutrition director for the school system — but "this is more rigorous, because you really get the rush of everybody at lunch," he said. "In a sense, it helps you handle pressure."
Wyatt Brackett works several hours each weekday at Dalton Junior High School, where he gets to see his sister, ninth-grader Georgia Grace, and her friends, as well as several of his former teachers, he said. His former instructors "think it's cool I'm here."
He began working at the junior high on the first day of this school year, and he puts a portion of every paycheck into a savings account to pay for some of his college expenses at Lee University, where he'll be on the golf team, he said. The rest is "fun money, (which) helps out."
"It's a good opportunity and a good place to work," he said. "I consider this to be very productive, and you're always having to do something, going from task to task to task."
"You have to work together, too, and help each other," he said. "Everyone works in sync."
"I like it a lot, (and) this prepares me for a future job," he said. "Working with people different than me and responding to instructions and criticism builds character."
Working in her school's kitchen has given Dalton High senior Andrea Fraire new perspective on meal service.
"I've learned here it takes a lot of work to put together meals for students," said Fraire, who plans to enroll in Dalton State College's nursing program after high school. "It's something you don't appreciate on the outside, but on this side, it makes a lot more sense."
She's also sharpened her interpersonal skills in this environment, she said.
"It (takes) teamwork, so you have to be able to communicate with all different people."
Fraire began her work a couple of weeks into the 2021-22 school term, and she was more prepared for a cafeteria role than some other students might be, since she already had a job at a local butcher shop, she said.
"That made it a little bit easier."
She works in the cafeteria two to three days a week for a couple of hours each shift, and "it's pretty good," she said. "Everyone is really nice here."
The only drawback is "sometimes I have less time for lunch" for herself, but the benefits far outweigh the negatives, including the fact "you get extra food for yourself," she said with a grin. "I get credit for class," and because she earns money for the work, "it's like I'm getting paid to go to school."
Fraire has been asked by several students how they can work in the cafeteria, and she plans to continue her duties until she graduates, she explained earlier this year.
"It's just a little bit of time, but it makes a big difference."
