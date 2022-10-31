Volunteers are needed to help build a new Dalton State College hiking trail.
There are two upcoming workdays: Saturday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The workdays begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon. Volunteers will meet at the Big Rock Trail kiosk next to the college's athletic fields on George Rice Drive. Gloves and tools will be provided.
The work is strenuous (but fun!), and volunteers should be capable of hiking 30 minutes up the ridge to the work site.
For more information, email John Lugthart at jlugthart@daltonstate.edu.
