It didn’t take long for Rosa Lopez to make an impression on her fellow workers at the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
While a Patrol supervisor was briefly assigned to light duty in the Detention Center, she soon saw enough of the detention officer’s positive attitude to be impressed.
“In just the few weeks that that supervisor was back there, she became very impressed with Ms. Lopez’s work habits, and her description of Ms. Lopez was that she certainly didn’t hesitate to step up to the plate,” Sheriff Scott Chitwood said.
The sheriff presented Lopez, who has worked for the sheriff’s office for three years, with an Employee of the Month certificate for June during the Aug. 9 county commission meeting.
“Rosa had to step into a supervisory position due to manpower issues, and she did it without fail and a superb job done,” says Lt. Angie Lowery, who nominated Lopez for the award.
“She is an asset to the division and department,” Lowery said, adding that Lopez knows what needs to be done next in order to accomplish the task at hand and does not wait for provocation in order to do it.
“I am nominating Rosa due to her selfless work efforts,” she said. “Rosa not only works hard in her position but does not hesitate to step up and take charge of what needs to be done. She has a positive, infectious attitude that is enjoyable to be around. She is self-driven and a hard worker.”
Chitwood also praised Lopez for her “very positive attitude and great personality,” noting that “she’s very energetic, everybody loves working with her, and she’s just a blessing to be around. We’re very proud to have her.”
To give local residents more insight into her personality, Lopez filled out the following questionnaire.
My current role as a county employee: As a detention officer I make sure people get booked correctly and all information is entered into the system and people are released from the facility in a timely manner.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? That we are a team, and we help each other.
Most successful project you and your team completed? Getting through hard days.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Do what is right with decency, integrity, fairness and respect.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant: Cracker Barrel.
I love: Spending time with my family and doing activities with my kids.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Love remodeling my house, and I like to do handy projects and do volunteer work.
Anything else you’d like to share: I would like to say that it is an honor to work for the sheriff's office, and I'm thankful for the opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.