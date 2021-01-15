Work has begun on apartments near Hamilton Medical Center

Work has begun on a 218-unit residential development on Broadrick Drive near the intersection of Professional Drive. The Lofts at Hamilton will be two blocks north of Hamilton Medical Center’s main entrance.
"Elevator access to the Lofts, gated onsite parking, fitness facility and a resident-only saltwater infinity pool are just a few of the many amenities residents will enjoy," according to a press release from the developers, Macon-based Sierra Development and Argus Eyed Partners. "The Lofts will include top-of-the-line finishes, comfort amenities and a staff with a reputation for providing unparalleled service."
The development is on 14 acres leased from Hamilton Heath Care System. The press release said the developers work with health care and higher education entities and this development is aimed at meeting both the needs of Dalton’s health care community and the community’s need for additional quality housing to attract and retain talent.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity of working in partnership with Hamilton Health Care System to develop a residential community that will meet their housing needs for their workforce and enhance their campus and the greater community," said Sierra President Jim Daws. "Our goal, as it is on all of our development projects, is to exceed expectations. We are committed to excellence in all stages; from planning to construction to the creation of a vibrant lifestyle for all of our future residents.”
Travis Griffith, president of Argus Eyed, said they are looking to build a "long-term relationship."
"We understand that listening to and discovering the needs of our partners is key," Griffith said. "We are passionate about delivering on Hamilton’s desire for a spark that will bring meaningful growth and new possibilities. We are grateful to be trusted as the steward of this project and will remain focused on the ultimate goal of serving Hamilton Health Care’s workforce and the Dalton community at large.”
Hamilton Health Care System President and CEO Jeff Myers said Believe Greater Dalton has identified a need for appropriate housing as a key to attracting young professionals to the area and retaining them. Believe Greater Dalton is a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led effort to improve the community.
"Similarly, in recruiting physicians and staff, as well as in recruiting resident physicians as an academic hospital, the lack of housing options has been a factor in the highly competitive health care industry," Myers said. "The Believe Greater Dalton housing survey also highlighted that, in many instances, new employees to the area are forced to seek housing in neighboring communities.
"Additionally, it was shown in the survey that only a few developers are willing to build in this area. Sierra and Argus Eyed recently completed similar projects in the Macon area near Navicent Health’s Medical Center. Hamilton is pleased to have been able to introduce Sierra and Argus Eyed to our community as they take on this much needed housing expansion for the citizens of the greater Dalton/Whitfield area.”
Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham welcomed news that the project is underway.
“The Lofts at Hamilton will bring much-needed new housing to our community, and I'm proud of the work the developer, Hamilton Health Care System and the community did to make this project happen," he said. "New housing has been a major focus of the chamber and Believe Greater Dalton, and this project is exactly what we need in our community."
Sierra and Argus Eyed said that during the last decade their projects have resulted in the investment of more than $300 million with more than two million square feet completed of mixed-use and multifamily residential projects.
This is one of two residential projects Hamilton is currently involved in. Several properties on Applewood Drive are being renovated to house medical students and internal medical residents. The renovation of two buildings with a total of eight units is complete and the units are occupied. Five more buildings with a total of 25 units are under renovation and expected to be completed in late May. Physicians and medical students are expected to move into these units in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.