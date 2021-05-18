Vickie Duggan, who was named Murray/Whitfield CASA Volunteer of the Year and also received the Elaine Butler Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Murray County from the United Way of Northwest Georgia, is drawn to "making sure children are safe and happy."
"No matter how much they've gone through, they can be changed, and some of them just need that validation from an adult they've never had before," said Duggan, who began her first CASA (court-appointed special advocate) case in May 2017. "I work for children, and they're so happy to have someone with their genuine best interest at heart."
"What tears me up inside is knowing there are so many more children who need CASAs," said Debi Dombroski, who began her CASA work roughly 16 months ago and received an award for having completed the most hours of in-service CASA training last year. "I wish there were more CASAs, and it takes someone who, number one, loves kids, and, number two, isn't afraid to speak up when needed."
In Whitfield and Murray counties, the Family Support Council’s CASA volunteers become “that person” for children removed from their homes and deemed deprived due to abuse and/or neglect, according to Tracy Harmon, CASA’s volunteer outreach coordinator. Assigned to cases by judges, CASA volunteers establish bonds with the children but also build relationships with biological parents and foster families, all in an attempt to decide what is in the best interest of the child before delivering recommendations to the court.
"What CASA volunteers do is care for children, let them know somebody cares about them, and I hope you truly know how much your work means," Lou Kirkman, president of the Family Support Council board, told CASA volunteers during the CASA banquet at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. CASAs are "the eyes and ears of the court (on behalf of) children who need stability and a one-on-one relationship."
CASAs "are my favorite, favorite people, and you all are my heroes," said Sandee Hooper, a Family Support Council board member. "You all have done a great job."
"I admire the work you (CASAs) do so much," said Stephanie Hogshead, director of volunteer engagement for the United Way of Northwest Georgia. "I want to be a CASA when I retire (from my current role)."
Each year, CASA nominates volunteers for the United Way's volunteer awards in Whitfield and Murray counties, as United Way is "a massive financial supporter of our work, a constant resource, cheerleader, and all-around champion of our" program, said Chelsea DeWaters, CASA's program manager. United Way is "also a tireless recruiter for us."
Duggan is "a model CASA volunteer," and her reports routinely elicit praise from judges, Hooper said. "She's special because she connects and forms relationships with everyone involved with the child (she's) assigned, which is so important."
For a CASA volunteer to receive the Elaine Butler Award is "particularly special," DeWaters said. "Butler was a pillar of the Family Support Council for years and very beloved."
It's "truly an honor" to receive these awards, "especially with so many good CASAs," said Duggan, who also received the United Way’s Silver Presidential Award for her extensive volunteer hours. "It's very fulfilling."
Duggan's CASA path began by seeing a CASA billboard repeatedly as she drove past it on Cleveland Highway, so she reached out to DeWaters, and after the latter shared more information with the former about the program, Duggan "knew this was where I needed to be," she said. "There's so much support here and such a strong community supporting the job we do."
When she began, "my first thought was how I could help change these children," said Duggan, a nominee for the Georgia CASA Volunteer of the Year Award and Murray County’s Community Champion Award. "What I didn't know is how much they'd change me."
"I truly love kids, and I really missed being around them" after she retired from Eastbrook Middle School, said Dombroski, who received the United Way's bronze presidential service medal for logging more than 100 volunteer hours in 2020 and was CASA's nominee for the United Way’s 2020 Connie Woodward Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Whitfield County. The death of her husband also nudged her toward volunteering, and she recalled seeing the tail end of disheartening spirals of some students when she was a teacher, so she wanted to try intervening earlier as a CASA.
"There are some kids who really need someone looking after them, and I thought I could do it," she said. "There's a serious need in this community, and there are kids who just wouldn't make it without a CASA."
CASA currently has roughly 30 volunteers, and the next training begins June 1. Anyone interested in learning more about the opportunity can contact Harmon at (706) 428-7931 or tharmon@fscdalton.com.
"I know this year has been hard with COVID-19, but CASA work has not stopped, because it can't stop," Hooper said. "It's too important."
The awards banquet was the first in-person group meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and "I can't tell you how full my heart is to see all of you in person," DeWaters said. "We love to get our volunteers together, and I have really missed this kind of gathering."
It's "so nice to see everyone in person," Hooper seconded. "There's nothing like visiting in person, instead of boxes on a screen."
Other awards
Several other CASA volunteers also received awards at the banquet, including Vivian Hair, who received the "Most In the Know" award because of her attention to detail and adroitness with "the minutiae that is so important to what we do," DeWaters said.
The "Health and Safety Champion" award went to Craig Burnes, for his efforts to protect staff and volunteers during the pandemic, while the "Early Bird" award went to Inez Cannon because of her extraordinary alacrity and punctuality in compiling reports.
Amber Henderson, recipient of the "Secret Weapon" award, demonstrates the "investigative skills we all aspire to," and "she tracks down whomever is necessary to confirm all the facts are straight," DeWaters said.
Amber Tucker received the "True Grit" award for balancing her full-time job and other life responsibilities alongside CASA work, and she has "truly encouraged and inspired us all."
CASAs need to advocate for the best interests of children, but those best interests are "not always clear cut," DeWaters said. "It's a heavy task, but Cyndi Lesslie sets the example, so she's our 'Children's Champ' award (recipient)."
Motorcycle enthusiast Peter Hanson was the "Ride or Die" award recipient, as he's "laser-focused on casework, DeWaters said. "He's committed and tireless when he's on a mission, (which) keeps his cases on track and moving forward."
Marian Stranahan received the "Chatsworth's Treasure" award for her efforts in Murray County, while Diane Green received the "Heart of the Program" award, as she was involved with CASA for nearly a decade before retiring, then returned as a volunteer.
She was "a cornerstone of the program as we went through lots of changes and growth," said Holly Rice, executive director of the Family Support Council. "She was our constant, steadfast and calm in any storm."
"I love this family, and I love what CASA is doing," Green said. "You get invested in the lives (of these children), and that is so fulfilling."
"You strive to do better for these children, and everything you do is for them," Green added. "I've been blessed, and my only regret is not" spending more years with CASA.
Green also lauded Janet Lovelady, who spent 18 years as a CASA before retiring earlier this year.
Lovelady was "an example to CASA volunteers of holding high standards for the role, (as) she (was) known for her professionalism, and for being level-headed, a critical thinker, and willing to fight for the children she serves," according to DeWaters. "She (carried) out this doggedness in a way that consistently earned the respect of her peers, (and) it's known she never (made) a recommendation without considering all possible options."
CASAs ought to never "underestimate the value of (their) work, which is so important in the lives of children," Hooper said. "What you all do for children has the potential to mold them into who they will be in life."
