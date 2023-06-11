Contractors should begin installing a new playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park on Monday, according to Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker.
Parker briefed members of the City Council on the project Thursday during a meeting of the city Finance Committee. The Finance Committee is composed of council members.
Parker said the work is "expected to take about three weeks, so the work should be substantially completed by the end of the month."
The council in February approved a $349,359.73 contract with GameTime of Longwood, Florida, to replace the playground at Civitan Park. The playground will be handicapped accessible. The old playground, which has already been removed, was not handicapped accessible and some of the features were broken.
"We will also replace all the trash cans and benches," Parker said. "We've had a request by the Civitan Club to do some sort of disc golf in there. We may or may not do that. If we do, we will do it in a way that doesn't interfere (with other users). I just wanted to put that on your radar."
According to city officials, Civitan Park is one of Dalton’s most-used parks. At 505 Shugart Road, the park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club. In 2014 it was renamed for Harlan Godfrey, a longtime Dalton Civitan Club member and leader who was instrumental in the park’s creation.
City officials say the park’s .375-mile track is the most popular place to walk in all of the city’s parks and recreation facilities. The gazebo is also a popular place for picnics.
Chartered on July 28, 1921, the Dalton Civitan Club said it is the oldest civic club in the city. Civitan International began in 1917 when a group of business leaders formed the first club in Birmingham, Alabama. Its mission is to promote citizenship by providing volunteer opportunities to improve the communities where Civitan clubs are located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.