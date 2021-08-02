Crews will repair the railroad crossing on State Route 136 at the Murray and Gordon county line beginning Tuesday, weather permitting, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The repairs will close the railroad crossing for up to five days.
The repairs will necessitate a detour: Traffic heading east on State Route 136 will turn right on Highway 61 and then north on to Old Highway 411 to return to State Route 136.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
Maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
