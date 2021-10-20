World AIDS Day: 'Rock the Ribbon!'

As World AIDS Day approaches this year, you have a great opportunity to show "How You Rock the Ribbon!"
The North Georgia Health District HIV Program invites you to participate in its live "Rock the Ribbon!" virtual event where you can receive a free "Rock the Ribbon!" T-Shirt so you can show your support for those living with HIV leading up to World AIDS Day, Dec. 1.
Free HIV testing will be offered on World AIDS Day at all public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties and at The Living Bridge Center locations in Dalton and Canton.
Meanwhile, show "How You Rock the Ribbon!" during the "Rock the Ribbon!" virtual event. Get started by clicking https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DGPGGT7. Get your free event T-shirt. Get tested. Remember those who have lost their lives to HIV, do your part to reduce stigma, learn more about HIV prevention strategies, walk or run a 5K, plant a tree, make a donation and share your plans and pictures on social media at #TLBCWAD2021 or #TLBCRockTheRibbon. Share your event social media post on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Go to the North Georgia Health District website for more information at https://www.nghd.org/tlbc-about-us.
To order a free HIV self-test kit, go to https://www.gacapus.com and click on the red triangle.
Let’s "Rock the Ribbon!"
