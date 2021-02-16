ChristChurch Presbyterian offers The Table: Worship Service on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Common Ground Coffee Shop, 510 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton.
Worship service on Thursday at church's coffee shop
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rev. Jerry Clay Tallent, age 75, of Chatsworth, Georgia departed this life Monday, February 15, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Larry Howard Wilson age 76, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Wilson was born in Jackson Georgia on February 13, 1945 to James Loy W…
Herman Wayne Smith, age 85, of Dalton, passed to his heavenly home Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; Buford Herman Smith and Mary Ruth Smith; sisters, Lou Payne, Faye Buffington and Redonna Green; brothers, Martin Smith and Joe Smith. He was a me…
Most Popular
Articles
- Shelby Peeples 'exemplified the power of partnership and collaboration'
- Student charged with drug crimes after arrest near Dalton High School
- Barrett Properties plans to begin work on Belk building, then turn focus to depot
- High school wrestling: Southeast's Leon and Webb, Dalton's Noland win state titles
- Rocky Face man faces vehicular homicide charge for pedestrian death
- Two Dalton men charged for stealing truck at gunpoint
- Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting deputy
- Northwest's Mack signs with NFL's Denver Broncos
- Is Greene too red? Freshman rep for the 14th District cut from committees
- Runaway found, charged with theft of a motor vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.