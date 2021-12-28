Amber Henderson teared up as she looked at all of the boxes of food, clothes and toys stacked on tables at the Dalton Elks Lodge.
"I just can't imagine a child not having Christmas or an elderly person without food," said Henderson, co-chair of the Elks' Christmas program.
"We are going to have 30 to 50 volunteers here tonight, packing food and toys and clothes for families in need," she said Thursday night. "Some of the volunteers are Elks. Some are family members. Some of the food comes from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Some of it we bought with donations."
This project helped 100 families representing more than 300 people in Whitfield and Murray counties.
Donations of money and items came from lodge members, friends of members, local businesses and other individuals.
Planning for the event starts in October.
"We have hams, milk, bread," said Junior Roberson, lodge president. "We have four boxes of food for each family, including a box of fresh fruits and vegetables."
Roberson said he has been a lodge member for 18 years and the Christmas program was going on when he joined.
"It gets bigger every year," he said. "We give people applications. It has a wish list for toys and for clothes for children and their parents. We do our best to make sure we get what's on that wish list. Every child gets toys."
While the Elks are known as a social organization, they also operate numerous charity programs
"We try to help our communities," Roberson said. "We have a lot of different programs, especially for children. We offer scholarships. This lodge alone gave out over $16,000 in scholarships this year. You get a lot of joy helping others, especially children. It's a lot of hard work, but it's worth every minute of it."
Michelle Langham, co-chair of the Christmas program, said the food and other items are boxed up on Dec. 23 and given to families on Christmas Eve Day.
"We do a pickup and delivery," she said. "It's probably about 60% pickup and 40% delivery. Last year I helped carry the boxes out to the people who drove here for pickup. They were so thankful. It's really great to see that. We have some families with special needs children. We've got seniors who live alone. We've got seniors who are raising their grandchildren. We've got people in a lot of different circumstances. And I feel really blessed to help them."
Dalton resident Tyson Langford, recipient of the 2020 Elks Legacy Scholarship, was one of the volunteers helping pack boxes.
"Both of my parents are members of the Elks, and I've been coming to the lodge all of my life," he said. "I was honored to receive the Legacy Scholarship, and I wanted to give back."
Jeff Smith, a former lodge president, said he has been a member for 38 years, and the Christmas program was talking place when he joined.
"It's heartwarming to see what this can do to help these families," he said. "For a lot of these families these are the only presents, the only toys, these children will get. We've got members who are in the schools, in the churches, and they tell us 'Hey, we've got a family here who needs some help.' Social agencies also know that we do this every year and refer people to us."
Smith noted that the Elks' charitable efforts have a particular focus on young people, pointing to its annual youth soccer tournament and free throw contest as well as a group foster home it funds in the metro Atlanta area.
The Elks started in New York City in 1868 as a social club, with early members drawn largely from the many theaters in the city. According to the organization’s website (elks.org), it has grown to more than 1.1 million members in more than 2,100 lodges nationwide
The Dalton lodge was instituted on Dec. 25, 1911, with Frank Pruden as its first exalted ruler. The lodge was rechartered in 1940, and in May of that year members purchased the Dewy Wright house on Cuyler Street for $7,500. The lodge remained in that building until 1967, when it moved to its current location at 1212 Elkwood Drive, near Hamilton Medical Center. The lodge currently has 486 members.
To be considered for membership, a person must be at least 21, an American citizen and profess a belief in God. Membership has been open to women since the mid-1990s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.