Wrecks, injuries increase in Dalton in April

There were more automobile wrecks in Dalton in April than there were in March, possibly because the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of motorists on the streets, Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason told the city's Public Safety Commission on Tuesday.
There were 127 crashes in April, up 17 from March. There were 23 crashes with injuries and 31 total injuries, up from 20 crashes with injuries and 24 total injuries in March. There were no deaths from traffic crashes in either March or April.
Walnut Avenue had the most total crashes in March, with 21, followed by Chattanooga Road/North Bypass, with 15, and Tibbs Road with nine, according to the police department. Crashes on Chattanooga Road/North Bypass accounted for the most injuries, with seven.
"As far as the (north) bypass goes, the worst area for crashes is the area of the Shugart Road/Highway 41 intersection, which is what we typically see," said city of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier. "For Walnut Avenue, there was not a particular intersection or area specified in the report, but those numbers were for the length of the road. Anecdotally, though, it’s safe to say that West Walnut Avenue in the commercial area is going to account for a lot of that."
The greatest number of crashes, 40, happened during the evening rush hour from 4 to 6:59 p.m, followed by lunch time, 11 a.m. to 1:59 p.m., with 27.
Frazier said it is typical to see more wrecks during the evening rush hour than the morning.
"As far as why there were more crashes during those particular time frames there’s no specific cause that we can point to on a scientific basis, mostly it’s just speculation," he said. "It could be just a matter of people being in more of a hurry in the evening to get out of work and pick up kids, get kids to ball practice, get to a dinner date, something like that, maybe."
Frazier said there were more lunch hour crashes than is typical in April.
"The bump in lunch crashes this time around could be as simple as people trying to get to school for end-of-year awards at schools or something similar," he said.
