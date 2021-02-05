Wright School of Business hosting third annual alumni networking event

Dalton State College’s Wright School of Business will host its third annual alumni networking event during a Roadrunners basketball game, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held virtually this year.
The event has become a way for former students and faculty of the Wright School of Business to reconnect and have fun while supporting the Roadrunners. The alumni watch party is on Saturday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. It is free and open to any former students, faculty or staff of the Wright School of Business. The game, against Brewton-Parker, begins at 2 p.m. Attendance is restricted to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, but games are live-streamed at dsroadrunners.com.
“We don’t want to stop the fun and momentum, even in the time of COVID-19,” said Marilyn Helms, dean of the Wright School of Business. “Hosting the event virtually may give our alumni who have moved away a chance to join this year. We hope our business alumni will have fun catching up and showing their families, pets and game-day snacks to each other from the comfort of their home. We’ll make it a fun sports weekend. During time outs and breaks in the game, we’ll have trivia contests and opportunities to win Wright School of Business and Society ’63, the college’s alumni association, prizes.”
Maud Swalens, class of 2015, is assisting Helms as the Mistress of Ceremonies. She was the free throw winner of the 2019 alumni game.
“We’ll also recognize our Roadrunner players who are business majors, and we’ll talk about activities and ways to be involved with the Wright School of Business,” Helms said. “We hope our alumni will join the fun.”
Those who wish to attend should RSVP at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021AlumniBBGame.
