Wright School of Business to host entrepreneurship panel

Individuals wishing to start their own business, or people who want to better support locally-owned businesses, are invited to an entrepreneurship panel at Dalton State College.
Dalton State’s Wright School of Business is hosting the Women Entrepreneurship Week Panel on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 4:45 to 6 p.m. on campus in Gignilliat Hall’s BizHub. The event is free and open to the public. The event is co-sponsored by the Dalton Innovation Accelerator.
“The panel discussion aims to shine a light on the success of female entrepreneurs in our community,” said Lauren Holverson, a part-time instructor in the Wright School of Business and executive director of the accelerator. “This panel includes alumni of the Wright School of Business. Among the topics discussed will be the journey to entrepreneurship, the power of mentorship, setting boundaries and prioritizing self-care, and advice for those who want to own their own businesses.”
Panelists include April Ashley and Leeann Hargis of Freedom from Laundry; Rebekah Conner of Wildwood Charm; Logan Kilgore of Logan Kilgore Photography; and Cynthia Evans of Clean Candle Co. The panel will be moderated by Holverson and Marilyn Helms, dean of the Wright School of Business.
“Individuals and students interested in empowering women and learning how to support local entrepreneurship efforts should make plans to attend,” Holverson said. “We also highly encourage people thinking about starting their own business to attend and learn from those who are paving the way in our community.”
