Wrights named Foster Parents of the Year

Joe and Tina Wright have been named the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services Glen Grant Foster Parents of the Year recipients.
The Wright family has helped biological families with clothing, furniture and employment needs as well as being an ongoing support once children return home.
They love keeping sibling groups together and encourage biological parents.
The award is named in honor of Grant, who passed away from complications of COVID-19.
Whitfield County needs families for large sibling groups and teenagers. For more information, call (877) 210-5437.
