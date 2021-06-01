Wrights named Foster Parents of the Year

Contributed photo

From left are Jonathan Sloan, Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services director; James Henderson, foster care case manager; Whitney, Hope and Lindsey, daughters of Glen and Angela Grant; Collin and William, sons of Glen and Angela Grant; Angela Grant, wife of Glen Grant; Tina Wright, Foster Parent of the Year recipient; Joe Wright, Foster Parent of the Year recipient; Chloe, Trevor and Jesse, children of Joe and Tina Wright; Kristy Moran, Region 1 Caregiver and Retention Unit case manager Candice Mealor,  Region 1 Caregiver and Retention Unit case manager; and Melanie Garlin, Region 1 Caregiver and Retention Unit case supervisor. Not pictured is Justin, son of Glen and Angela Grant.

Joe and Tina Wright have been named the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services Glen Grant Foster Parents of the Year recipients.

The Wright family has helped biological families with clothing, furniture and employment needs as well as being an ongoing support once children return home.

They love keeping sibling groups together and encourage biological parents.

The award is named in honor of Grant, who passed away from complications of COVID-19.

Whitfield County needs families for large sibling groups and teenagers. For more information, call (877) 210-5437.

