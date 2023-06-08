When Joe Yarbrough came to Dalton in 1972 to work for Coronet Industries, the city and the floorcovering industry were in the midst of big changes.
"Dalton was a dynamic city even then," he said. "There were many more, smaller mills. Many of the mills, such as Coronet, were diversifying into other types of business. Coronet was diversifying into other office-furnishing and home-furnishing types of businesses — chair manufacturing, convertible sofa beds, wall coverings."
Yarbrough retired last week as president of the Carpet and Rug Institute, a nonprofit trade group based in downtown Dalton, after nine years at the helm of the group and more than 50 years in the floorcovering industry.
A graduate of Auburn University, Yarbrough spent six years in various positions with Coronet Industries. He joined Aladdin Mills in June 1978 as director of manufacturing. Aladdin Mills merged with Calhoun-based Mohawk Industries in February 1994. He rose up the ranks to become Mohawk Industries’ senior vice president for advanced manufacturing engineering before joining the Carpet and Rug Institute.
The floorcovering industry and Dalton have seen many changes since Yarbrough first came to the city.
"When I came here, we were just starting to see consolidation in the industry," he said. "In that decade (the 1970s), it was more focused on backward integrating into yarn conversion with staple spinning of yarn. Continuous filament yarn was not as prevalent in the 1970s as it would become today."
Yarbrough said the floorcovering industry today is a mature one.
"All of that consolidation has produced the megamills of today," he said. "Today, about 10 or 12 (companies) are what is left of the 250, maybe 300 in 1970. It's still an innovative industry, very well managed, but it's the classic example of an industry growing and maturing, the kind that is studied in business schools."
Yarbrough said Believe Greater Dalton, a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led effort to make the community a more attractive place to live and work, will have an impact on the community for years to come. He has served on Believe Greater Dalton's executive board.
"They are not only identifying needs but developing plans to address them," he said. "We see a significant need for housing in all price ranges today. We need to keep focusing on education and skill development to make sure that our workers have the skills needed to run a modern manufacturing factory. Our floorcovering mills are very advanced types of manufacturing environments."
Yarbrough has long played a leadership role in the community outside the floorcovering industry, serving on numerous boards and committees, such as the board of Dalton Utilities, where he is currently the chairman, the board of RossWoods Adult Day Services and the board of Junior Achievement of Northwest Georgia, among others. He said he plans to continue to serve the community in those sorts of roles.
"I've enjoyed a tremendous career and lifestyle in this community," he said. "And it has been my privilege to play a role as a community servant. In places where I think I can still make a difference, I will continue to serve. I have just under four years remaining on my term with Dalton Utilities' board. I serve on the Alliant Health Plans board and am currently vice chairman. I serve on the Live4IT board, which is focused on healthy lifestyles. I continue to work with Georgia Northwestern Technical College for workforce development."
Yarbrough said he is grateful to have worked more than 50 years in the floorcovering industry.
"It has truly been a privilege for me," he said.
