The business Coahulla Creek Woodcrafters and Country Creations and the home of the Warnix family of Dawnville Road were selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for November.
The Warnixes had such an amazing fall setup that they have had people stop by just to take pictures in it. They used bright foliage, a manicured lawn and fall decorations to stand out. They now have a holiday display set up for anyone interested in stopping by.
One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton.
To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.
Congratulations, Warnix family and Coahulla Creek Woodcrafters and Country Creations.
