Yard sale benefits Learning Tree's Forest School

The annual spring yard sale is Sunday, March 28, in the Learning Tree Elementary School gym from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton. Come to the side doors of the gym.
Proceeds go to the Forest Kindergarten and outdoor classrooms, which the school utilizes for kindergarten through eighth grades.
"Learning out in nature has significant benefits, not only academically, but physically, spiritually and socially as well!" Learning Tree School Principal Twila Brown said. "Lessons from plants, creeks, birds, etc. are woven into the instruction for all grades. We conduct these on the property behind the school, and classes are held outdoors as often as possible."
The public is invited to this yard sale and also to contribute items for it. Items may be brought to the school during school hours until noon on Friday, March 26.
"We wish to thank the general public for its participation and support during past years," said Brown. "Our forest school has grown as a result of it!"
For more information, call (706) 278-2736 or email twbrown@learning treeschool.org.
