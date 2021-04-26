'You can hear their hearts in it': Westside Middle students share perspective with podcasts

As Dalton Middle School continues to expand its student podcasting program in year two, other local middle schools, like Westside, are jumping in for the first time this year and finding similar passion, emotion and excitement.
"The biggest surprise has been their passion," said Jennifier Akers, the drama teacher at Westside Middle School who is working with about 20 students on developing their own podcast this year. "I think they want to have their voices heard."
"You can hear their hearts in it," Akers added. "They need to connect."
Middle school "can be very stressful, and with podcasts, you can get things off your chest," said eighth-grader Alex Croy said. "It's good to have your voice heard."
And it can be easier to express those feelings through a podcast microphone, rather than on camera, said eighth-grader Ethan Dunn, noting, "I'm more comfortable recording."
Madison Mohan, an eighth-grader, agreed, but only to an extent.
"Sometimes you do need to see a face," she said. "If someone is being sarcastic or joking, you might not be able to tell without seeing their expressions."
Kylie Brown prefers the portability of podcasts.
"If I'm cleaning the house, I can just pop in my earbuds and listen to music or a podcast," said the eighth-grader. "With video, you have to focus more" on moving images.
Open to new perspectives
Brown is not the only one to have been turned onto podcasts through this experience. Both Dunn and classmate Ashton Tucker have taken to listening to podcasts along with their fathers in the mornings, while Croy and Mohan enjoy "Frenemies," a collaborative podcast between Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas, a pair of YouTube personalities.
"They're both friends and enemies at the same time," Mohan said. They discuss lighter, comedic topics, but also serious issues, like mental illness.
Croy has learned the value of truly hearing the perspective of others through podcasts.
"Many people like to state their opinions, but if you open your eyes and ears, you can take in new information that might change your point of view," he said. "I've learned that when someone says something I don't agree with, I should try to see where they're coming from."
Mohan concurred.
"You experience every point of view, and you can make good decisions," she said. "It's very helpful."
Akers began working with this pilot group of eighth-grade podcasters shortly after the Thanksgiving break, and "the one thing I wish is we had more time," she said. "We'll start earlier next year."
She meets with students in the morning multiple times a week, and she's developed a Google Classroom to provide materials and answer questions. Though her initial focus was on drama students, who lost that creative outlet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not only "theater kids" participating.
"Some have really come out of their shells" with podcasting, she said. "It's a good, positive thing."
"I could see some kids struggling, trying to fit in, trying to figure out who they are, during this pandemic, and I like to help kids whenever I can," she said. "I think the podcasts have been a therapeutic outlet."
Challenges
Podcasting is "harder than we thought," Dunn said. "The research is more work (than we expected)."
Podcasting "takes a lot more work than people think, too," said Brown, who is teaming with Cooper Bryson, Gavin Burke and Emma Vaughn on a podcast that looks at the connection between the TV show "Cobra Kai" and first responders. Podcasting "teaches patience."
"You also really need to proofread," she said. Her team learned from experience when their logo stated "Westtodd" instead of "Westside."
Continuous learning
Creating team logos has been a highlight, Croy said.
"I like being creative, and we got into the options on Google Docs."
Teamwork has been a critical element of podcasting, because "everyone has ideas, and we all have to understand each other," Mohan said. When there are disagreements, "you talk it out and see where it goes from there."
Akers was able to use some of the funds she would have utilized for theater this year for podcast equipment, like microphones, and "we use a lot of free (sources), like Audacity and Soundcloud," she said. "I'd like to add seventh-graders next year, and I hope (students) will continue this into high school, because they are truly interested."
"It's been really interesting," said Croy, who is partnering with Mohan on a podcast about TikTok, a video sharing social networking service used to create brief (15-60 seconds) videos often focused on music, dance or comedy. "Celebrities are making tons of money (through) TikTok" via ad revenue, merchandise and sponsorships.
"On TikTok live streams, you can send money, too," Mohan said. "A lot of them start YouTube channels."
TikTok is "seen as important by many people in the world, and it's made people very, very famous," Mohan said. "It can change lives."
Dunn and Tucker already knew each other through the school's drama program, and they've partnered together for a podcast. Their idea was to take a humorous look at professional sports, including player salaries.
"We thought it would be interesting to do some sports and some jokes," Tucker said. "It's not a topic everyone picks."
If their podcast can provide at least one nugget of knowledge his father doesn't know already, Dunn will consider it successful, he said with a smile.
"My dad knows a lot about sports, and I hope we can answer some questions he and other people might have."
Bryson and Burke "watch 'Cobra Kai' all the time, and my family has generations of military" service, including both World Wars, Brown said. Her group has interviewed multiple teachers at the school, including one with both military experience and "Cobra Kai" viewing bona fides.
Tucker would like to keep podcasting, at least into high school, and perhaps beyond, he said.
"It's helping me learn more about (technology) and the internet."
"I didn't even know what a podcast was for a long time," Croy said. "It's cool to see how it works."
Brown was eager for the Speak Up Whitfield podcast competition among area students, and the fact this is her first foray into podcasting hasn't diminished her expectations, she said, noting, "I get really competitive."
Dunn hopes his podcasts, and those of others, inspire more students, he said.
"Hopefully, they'll learn from us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.