'You don't know about tomorrow': Former Southeast student learns to accept life as it comes

The final high school year for Denise Hernandez, already disrupted because of a pandemic, was further complicated by her father falling ill, which led to Hernandez — previously a model student — missing classes, meetings and activities.
"My dad got sick — his lung collapsed at the end of September — and he" spent the next several months in and out of the hospital, said Hernandez, a member of the class of 2020 at Southeast Whitfield High School. Fortunately, "he seems to be fine, now," and he was able to attend her graduation ceremony in mid-June.
It was a trying year, and Hernandez had to adjust expectations not only for her senior year, but for herself.
"I wanted to enjoy all the 'lasts' of senior year, and it was important to me not to miss anything, but (I realized) it's OK if I don't do everything," she said. "I was always the student who signed up for anything and everything and did all the extra credit, but now I couldn't."
Through her roller coaster senior year, she came to see the value of accepting the breaks in life.
"The biggest thing I've learned is it's OK if everything doesn't go as planned, because that is life," she said. "You don't know about tomorrow."
Raider Ambassadors
Hernandez "is one of our most trusted leaders in the Raider Ambassador program, (as) anytime she accepts responsibility for a job, we know it will be well done," said Debby Barto, an adviser for Raider Ambassadors and a teacher at Southeast. "She is mature, thoughtful, and very concerned for the larger community."
Since first spotting Raider Ambassadors at her freshman orientation, Hernandez wanted to be part of Southeast's leadership club for juniors and seniors, and "you learn a lot (as an Ambassador), because you do a lot of things you wouldn't normally do," she said. Volunteering is one thing Hernandez already did plenty of, but she discovered additional opportunities as an Ambassador, such as at the City of Refuge Dalton, which provides services to low-income families.
Initially, "we helped them build that building back up" so it could host youth activities, and Hernandez continued volunteering "once it was ready" because she grew attached to the students there, she said. "I think people who mistreat kids, they don't have that patience, but I have a lot of patience (for children)."
Nurse practitioner
Hernandez, who plans to continue volunteering at City of Refuge while in college, had long suspected she wanted a career working with youth, and volunteering at City of Refuge confirmed her thinking. She plans to be a nurse practitioner in a pediatric setting, but, unfortunately, her career choice blew up another longtime goal: attending the University of Georgia.
"I wanted to go to Georgia since the start of high school, but I want to be a nurse practitioner, and they don't have my program," she said. "It's heartbreaking, because I had my heart set on Georgia, and I wanted to have that experience, but I have to do what is (right) for my career."
She spoke to a nurse practitioner, who detailed the benefits of the position, and she was able to talk to many nurses — and see them in action — while her father was in the hospital. She's now enrolled at Dalton State College.
Hernandez was "an outstanding student" at Southeast who took on a heavy load of all advanced and AP classes, Barto said. She managed to balance that academic rigor with "a variety of extracurricular activities," too.
Hernandez was in marching band since eighth grade, and she plays the flute, an instrument she picked up in sixth grade. She was also a member of the school's Key Club.
Cultural Diversity Club
Barto will "always remember" how instrumental Hernandez was as part of a small group who identified the need for a Cultural Diversity Club at the high school. Hernandez and the group organized that club and nurtured it, Barto said. It's "been a big success, and that is largely due to her initiative and leadership."
While the diversity group mattered to Hernandez and the handful of others who launched it, "we didn't know if our whole school would be interested," Hernandez said. She need not have worried, as the club has since grown to 50 members.
"We want to celebrate the diversity of our school," she said. "At Southeast, I never felt I was different, because you look around and it's a big mixture of everybody."
