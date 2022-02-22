"Giants in the Sky," the latest production from ACT 2, is written specifically for elementary students, which "gives the 'star experience' (to more youthful performers) at an even younger age," said Mary McLawhorn.
ACT 2 is the children's wing of the Artistic Civic Theatre.
"That builds the spirit of theater, and it will carry over to school (drama programs) and other productions," added McLawhorn, co-director of this production with Heidi Long. Because this musical is restricted to students in grades two-five, "we have a lot of new faces," with the cast of 22 split almost evenly between stage veterans and neophytes.
Bryce Boling and Jessie Hargis, both fourth-graders at Tunnel Hill Elementary School, are newcomers, but both want to perform more in the future.
"I really like it, and it's good experience," Hargis said. "I got to meet a lot of new friends."
The original musical from Beat by Beat is written specifically for child actors and examines the world of a group of giants who live in the clouds. However, one curious giant — played by Blakely Nix — wonders about life below and goes to explore the Earth.
A fourth-grader at Varnell Elementary School, Nix is already a veteran of stage productions for her school system and in community theater, but she's often been the youngest member. In this production she's a veteran.
"It's really good to (reflect upon) how many shows I've done already, and it definitely helps build confidence," said Nix. "Now, I'm the big kid."
"I give her the idea" to steal a key and run away to Earth "with my song," said Mary Beth Pressley, a fourth-grader at Brookwood School performing in her second ACT 2 show. Though Pressley had previously been reluctant to sing publicly, she's finding it easier to perform alongside others, and she's eager to do more.
"I love the costumes, too," added Pressley, who plays one of the "hooligans" in the show. "I've wanted to get tattoos and wear clothes (like this), so I love this (outfit) — this is me."
Hargis has also embraced her character, with actions and costumes, she said.
"I'm a hooligan, so I get to dress crazy."
Boling chose to manifest his hooliganism with his hair, changing its color almost daily, à la Dennis Rodman in the 1990s NBA, he said. And for opening night Thursday, he plans to use "all the colors," turning his head of hair into a rainbow.
He's also looking forward to emoting on stage, he said.
"My favorite is the crying."
"Giants in the Sky" opens Thursday at 7 p.m. in the studio space of the Artistic Civic Theatre, with additional 7 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134938.
McLawhorn has produced a handful of Beat by Beat productions at Antioch Elementary School, where she teaches, including "Giants in the Sky," and "I kept thinking this one would be perfect for ACT because ACT can build such great sets," she said. "The (actors) are giants, so you build things on set to make them look bigger."
"We built an extended stage in here, so we got the set we want," she added. "We're going to sing and dance, and it's super fun."
"I love all the shows, but this one is really fun, and to see it come (together) is really amazing," Nix said. "I (love) that feeling when you step onto the stage and see the lights, knowing you've worked so hard."
