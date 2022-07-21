Local elementary students packed everything from fruit batteries and underwater fireworks to balloon, chemical and robotic cars into one week of Engineering Explorers camp last month.
"We've done so many things this week," said Samantha Blair, a professor of physics and astronomy at Dalton State College. "They are very creative and amazing."
Students learned about engineering fields; built structures; made batteries via lemons, limes and oranges; saw the transfer of potential energy into kinetic energy through a robotic car; powered cars from compressed air and chemical compounds; and constructed solar energy robots and catapults at the camp the final week of June, Blair said.
"It's incredibly important to get them engaged in (science and engineering) at this age, and I always encourage them to get involved in" FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League and Robotics through their schools.
Jimi Mainor believed the camp "might be a nice way to learn about more scientific principles," and the rising sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School wasn't disappointed, he said. The camp was not only educational, but "quite fun."
He particularly appreciated advanced lessons in motion and acidic chemicals, as "I like most things with science," he said. "Science helps me understand more about the world around me."
Unlike Mainor, Lillian Lackey wasn't excited about the camp — even though she's passionate about building and engineering — but she was a convert on the first day.
"I'm really enjoying it," said the rising fifth-grader at Westside Elementary School. "You get to build things, which is one of my favorite things to do."
She especially enjoyed working on robotic cars.
"It was complicated, but like LEGOs, and I like LEGOs," she said. "It was really fun for me."
Mainor would gladly return to a future edition of the camp if he could, and he'll recommend it to his friends.
"They'd definitely enjoy it, because they're quite intelligent and like to learn about new things," he said. "I hope" the camp will place him in a better position for sixth grade, as "we learned some things that are outside the standard fifth-grade curriculum."
