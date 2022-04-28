Some 50 young professionals from across the state were in Dalton Wednesday and Thursday, touring the city and talking to local business and government leaders.
They weren't here on vacation. They were here as part of the Georgia Municipal Association's Young Gamechanger's program, which brings up-and-coming leaders to a city to get acquainted with the challenges it faces. They will then spend five months developing specific, actionable recommendations for the community. These questions revolve around redevelopment, education, community engagement and more.
"They bring fresh eyes and new ideas," said Georgia Municipal Association CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson. "That fresh perspective can really help local officials find new ways to address some of the issues they face. They might see things that people who are in the community every day don't notice. Sometimes, all of us don't notice something right beneath our nose."
The questions Dalton officials have asked them to answer are:
• "How do we leverage the uniqueness of our multicultural community, convenient location on I-75, outdoor recreation amenities and natural beauty of the Northwest Georgia mountains to market Dalton as a destination for visitors, new residents and businesses?"
• "The city of Dalton is devoting considerable resources to create a more vibrant community that attracts people (and/or especially families) to live, work and play here. How can Dalton-Whitfield County improve the ability to support neighborhood-based redevelopment in blighted or distressed areas?"
• "In 2019, 70% of Dalton-Whitfield County's k-12 students were considered economically disadvantaged. How can the community support the student population to improve educational outcomes and give them the tools they need to succeed?"
• "A significant percentage of our residents do not feel empowered or feel that their voices are being heard. Dalton is a very diverse community, where 50.8% of the population is Hispanic or Latino. Unfortunately, the majority of our Hispanic residents don't feel welcomed or included in the community. This reluctance is evident across all cultures, occupations and socioeconomic levels. How can we engage all sectors of the community to bring everyone to the table?"
"We want to attract young, educated people to live in our community, and I'm sure you'll have some great ideas for us," Dalton Mayor David Pennington told the group.
Hanson said the Young Gamechangers program has been around for 12 years.
"It came under GMA two years ago," he said. "It had been under Central Atlanta Progress before that. They felt that it had become a statewide program, so it was no longer appropriate for them. They asked us to take it on, and we were more than happy to."
Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Jason Mock said he believes having the Young Gamechangers focus on Dalton will be "tremendously helpful."
"These young men and women aren't just the future, they are the present," he said. "In their own communities, they are emerging leaders. For them to get engaged with our community and see the challenges we face and try to develop solutions can only be a benefit to Dalton."
The Gamechangers are accomplished professionals ages 41 and under from across the state who wish to make an impact through civic engagement, economic development and community partnerships. A third of the class is from the Dalton-Whitfield County area, another third is from the metro Atlanta region and the remaining third are from greater Georgia.
They are expected to deliver a report to the city, with their answers to the questions posed by local officials, this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.