During the past 15 years, Dalton Public Schools has had more than 50 Young Georgia Authors winners for its RESA (Regional Education Service Agencies) district, and this year the school system had more RESA recognitions than any of the other 16 school districts in the RESA district, said Alice Ensley, literacy coordinator for Dalton Public Schools.
Brookwood School kindergartner Charles Mosteller, Dalton High School senior Brooke Schlisner and Westwood School fourth-grader Eva Smith were all RESA winners for their respective grade levels — their stories move onto the state competition later this month — while Dalton High sophomore Jazmin Nunez, Hammond Creek Middle School sixth-grader Lillian Bowers and Westwood third-grader Harper Weeks were all RESA honorable mentions for their respective grade levels, meaning they finished runner-up for their grade in the RESA, Ensley said.
Dalton Public Schools grade-level winners were Mosteller for kindergarten, Roan School's Wendy Perez Adame for first grade, Park Creek School's Marcello Martinez for second grade, Weeks for grade three, Smith for grade four, Lailah Rodriquez for grade five, Bowers for grade six, Hammond Creek's Andrea Najera for grade seven, Dalton Junior High School's Rachel Edwards for grade eight, the junior high's Sarah Grace Keener for grade nine, Nunez for grade 10, The Dalton Academy's Jasper Harrison for 11th grade and Schlisner for 12th grade — a list of school winners from each school can be found online at https://www.daltonpublicschools.com/news/dalton-public-schools-news/~board/dps-news/post/young-georgia-authors-celebration-highlights-outstanding-student-authors.
This is the seventh consecutive year Schlisner has been a Young Georgia Authors nominee, but her first time as a RESA winner, so "I'm definitely going out with a bang," she said. "It feels so moving (that) I'm speechless."
Her poem "If I Don't Make it to Sunday" is "about what you'd leave behind on Earth if you didn't make it to the next week," she said. "I'm very proud of the piece, and it felt right."
The recognition is also another confirmation of her career plans, she said.
"I'm planning on (majoring in) communications at the University of Georgia and going into writing and speaking."
Smith has been commended in Young Georgia Authors several times dating back to kindergarten, but this is her first time as a RESA winner, and she believes her latest story is her best yet.
She based it on her, her mother and her brother becoming lost in the woods last summer, she said.
"It's a lesson to stay together and push through" adversity.
"I loved how complete her story was," and — as a parent — Adam Jennings, a fourth-grade teacher at Westwood, related to Smith's mother's concerns over the safety of her children in that predicament, he said, adding, "Eva is one of the best writers in my class."
"She puts everything we've learned about narrative all together, she does really well with dialogue, and she's very good with descriptive language," said Jennings. "She paints a picture so you know exactly what's going on in the story."
To be named a RESA winner "feels really good, and I like writing a lot," said Smith. "I like telling what happened to me in my life, not making it up."
Mosteller was "happy and excited" about his awards, he said. He based his story on an experience with his family in the mountains of North Carolina in September, when they saw a bear while at a restaurant, and he tried to pattern his writing after his favorite author, Mo Williams.
Mosteller's vocabulary, as well as the way he "expressed his creativity," led his teacher to believe he might be recognized in Young Georgia Authors, a writing competition sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education, said kindergarten teacher Jennifer Shupe. His ending was also "very interesting, (as he) let the reader decide what was true and what was false, (and) I'm so proud of him, (because) he's been on quite a journey to reach this point."
Mosteller "has overcome a lot this year, (and) he's always loved stories and reading, (so) it's cool that the love of story is now his own story," said his mother Erika. "We're kind of a family of writers, and he's an imaginative thinker, so I think he'll" continue writing.
"Keep writing, in whatever format," be it plays, songwriting, stories, Laura Orr, Dalton Public Schools' chief academic officer, implored students during the school system's celebration of Young Georgia Authors winners March 30 at Hammond Creek. "Keep writing and tell your story."
Young Georgia Authors "encourages students to develop enthusiasm (for) and expertise in writing," said Superintendent Tim Scott. These students have adroitly expressed themselves through the written word, "and we want to recognize the great achievements they have made."
"Storytelling is the universal language of the human soul," Ensley said. Whenever "we communicate through story, the message reaches deep inside the human heart and mind."
The "written word is such a beautiful expression of the soul, and it's an art form," said Matthew Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy. "These students are super creative — I'm so proud of the work they're doing — and we hope each continues on their path to success."
Orr urged the parents of Young Georgia Authors winners to save the awards they received.
"Keep them safe, (because) one day, they'll be older, and you'll be going through their" old trophies and awards, said Orr. "You'll remember this day when you see this award, and a smile will come to your face."
