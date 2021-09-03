A hydraulic system that would water plants to keep a downtown park green, a zip line above that park and a sculpture walk were just some of the ideas tossed around by Dalton Public Schools students during this summer's Pitch DIA (Dalton Innovation Accelerator) camp.
"These kids have so many more ideas than adults, which I know sounds crazy, but we get more reserved as (we age) and kids don't have those limits," said Ellie Cross, a junior in Dalton State College's Wright School of Business who helped with the camp alongside several other students in the business school. Adults are "more worried about what people might think, but kids just let it fly, and some of those (notions) really turn into something."
The camp was July 7-8 at the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton.
"I like inventing, building, taking things apart, seeing how they work and solving problems," said Sam Pressley, a fifth-grader at Brookwood School. At the camp, "we get to find solutions to problems."
Approximately 75 rising fifth- to eighth-graders were tasked with tackling one of three problems presented at the camp, said Lauren Holverson, executive director of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
Teams could examine the methods of delivering water to Daltonians in the event of a power outage, find ways of incorporating more green space for those residing in densely-populated urban sections of Dalton or create an app — or some other method — of linking Dalton's historic sites, sculptures and public art to boost tourism.
"There are various ways of thinking about problems we all face, and these students have a different perspective," Holverson said. "Maybe they see something we've been missing?"
Pressley wants to incorporate his hydraulic system into a downtown green space, and it would keep the area beautiful by providing water for plants and flowers, he said. It could draw water from a nearby pond or river.
Wells Wilkerson, a sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School, believes a zip line over a downtown park or dog park would be attractive to both youth and adults and "make people want to move to Dalton," she said. Inventors "need to have empathy for others and understand what people will like."
Georgia Claire Sanders and her teammates also attempted the second challenge, because it's "more my style," said the seventh-grader at Hammond Creek. "You get to design (a park) instead of building a machine or an (app)."
This camp served as "a kickoff," as Dalton Public Schools will again participate in the Pitch DIA competition so students will be able to polish their entrepreneurial ideas throughout the school year, said Nick Sun, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. Cash prizes are among the inducements of the contest.
For Dalton Public Schools' pitch competition a couple of years ago, Sanders — along with her Brookwood School classmates Natalia Prieto and Liam Smitherman — devised a flotation device that would allow her cousin and others with special needs to spend time in the water safely, and that experience lit a flame of invention passion for Sanders.
"I like solutions that help people, and I like fixing problems," Sanders said. "The camp is a good jump-start on what you can do in the future."
Wilkerson's "mind processes (information) through creativity and imagination," and this camp fully engaged her brain, she said. "I want to create something to help the citizens of Dalton."
She's been inventing with friends since second grade, when they created hands-free binoculars, still her favorite invention because "it was the first," she said. Since then, Wilkerson and friends have created a scoop that removes honey from combs and a neon book light for reading in the dark.
Sanders enjoys collaborating with teammates, as "I have to have someone to get me back on track with my crazy ideas," she said with a laugh. "(Seriously, though,) it's good to have (several) different ideas so you can get that perfect prototype."
On the camp's final day, students showcased their ideas to representatives from local businesses and nonprofits, who provided feedback and, in some cases, assistance, Holverson said.
"If we teach (students) entrepreneurship now, they'll realize that is a potential pathway for them, and they can be really successful at it."
It's "been such a cool experience, and I'm really liking it," said Cross, who wants to be a budget analyst for a company or a personal financial adviser. "The kids are amazing."
