Despite being among the youngest squads at their competitions and having little prior robotics experience, the Dalton Public Schools FIRST LEGO League Challenge team of fifth-graders Adelina Avila, Jayden Cano, Miklayne King, Josie Melton, Lynlee Mitchell and Brisa Moreno qualified for a state event this season and earned the Rising Star Award.
"I think they're fantastic, and I'm so proud of them," said Molly Carlson, gifted and challenge teacher at Westwood School who worked closely with the approximately 50 Dalton Public Schools students who participated in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League Challenge this season. The FIRST LEGO League Challenge included middle school students, so fifth-graders competing on the same level as older counterparts was impressive, especially as Avila, Cano, King, Melton, Mitchell and Moreno didn't participate in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge as fourth-graders.
"I was scared," initially, but as her team flourished, Mitchell gained more confidence, said the Westwood School student. "A lot of the trial-and-error was hard, but it helped us code better."
It was "good experience," said Melton, also a Westwood student. "We had to be more prepared" to counteract a lack of experience.
For example, they began carrying a yellow kit with additional pieces, and that "saved us with our lost airplane (LEGO piece) mishap," said King, also a Westwood student. "We had to do our best."
The FIRST LEGO League Challenge has two main elements, researching and presenting solutions for a real-world issue, and designing and programming LEGO Education robots to complete tasks, Carlson said. This season, teams had a month less time to work than typical, which made it even more arduous for inexperienced squads like Avila (Westwood School), Cano (Park Creek School), King, Melton, Mitchell and Moreno (Roan School), but "they did really well."
The real-world problem identified by the team was the backlog of shipping containers waiting to be unloaded at ports as the COVID-19 pandemic snarled supply chains, Melton said.
"It was slowing businesses down."
Part of the problem was a lack of truck drivers, she said. In their research, they learned the trucking industry was short 80,000 drivers late last year.
So they needed a solution that could improve the situation, said King. Initially, they considered driver-less trucks, "but those had already been invented."
However, after more brainstorming, they remembered the challenge allows for improving an existing invention, which led to the notion of utilizing magnets and sensors so cargo containers could be loaded onto driver-less trucks with fewer workers at ports and in the cabs of trucks, said Mitchell. They were advised by experts, too, including Brian Haynes and Martin Tinsley, who work in transportation at Shaw Industries and manage a Home Depot, respectively.
Google Maps allow the cargo to reach its intended destination, King said. An individual can supervise those trips remotely from anywhere.
Melton was grateful to understand more about a global event that impacts millions of people through her research, she said. Also, "I really like robots."
Their robot, which they named SpongeBob because "he's yellow and has holes," needed to be programmed, though no one on the team had extensive programming experience, King said. They also had to create "attachments" so the robot could complete various "missions" to score points in competitions.
They created a lever that moved "up or down so (the robot) could grab," as well as "a pushing pole so he could push," Melton said. They even programmed the robot to pause for 10 seconds between elements of a mission, which was initially disallowed by judges, but then permitted when the team explained it was all part of the same code, which is allowed.
That was one of two occasions they disputed initial rulings from judges and won their argument "because we read the rules," Mitchell said. "You have to know the rules."
While FIRST LEGO League Challenge is undeniably "so much fun, it's also a type of learning," Mitchell said. "We had just started learning angles in math when we (began this season), and this helped me with math, (since) we used a lot of angles," as well as measuring.
Measuring was "my specialty," King said with a grin. "You learn valuable skills, (from) engineering — how to build stuff — (to) coding, (and) it prepares you for middle school."
"I wanted to learn how to code, because that's a life skill you'll need in the future," she continued. "I'm super glad I did this."
Avila, Cano and Moreno also appreciated the coding experience, and the trio were crucial in the "team values" piece of their presentation, which detailed how they worked as a team and their core philosophies.
"We just used our experiences" as a team to compile the "team values," Cano said.
Team members learned persistence and overcoming obstacles, King said. "We had many tragedies," from a robot model falling off a table and breaking, to leaving their "cute" airplane LEGO piece behind in Dalton when they went to a competition, but "no matter how old you are, you can do it."
They also gained experience in collaboration, Mitchell said.
"We had to learn about each other — find out our specialties — and how to work together using our specialties."
"Try new things — even if you have no idea how to do (them) — and meet new people," Mitchell advised. "This is something that will stick with me forever."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.