Young says he has a record of community leadership

Chad "Bubba" Young hadn't run for elected office before this year. But he says he has a record of community involvement and leadership.
"I was chairman of the board of Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care," he said. "I'm now the treasurer of that board. For Georgia High School Association football, I was on the board of the Northwest Georgia High School Association for three years and chairman for one year. I was president of the Tip Off Club at Coahulla Creek High School. That's probably the one I'm most proud of. When I took over, we were in the red, and I went out and raised money and helped put together a strong board. We were very successful, and when I left we were in the black."
Young is one of five candidates in a March 16 special election for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. The others are:
• Jonathan Bagley, director of procurement for chemical company Polyventive in Calhoun.
• Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran who works in a medical lab.
• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton.
• John Thomas, a local realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
The winner will complete the late Roger Crossen’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022. Advance voting continues Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 12 at the Board of Elections office in the county courthouse.
Born and raised in Cohutta, Young now lives in Tunnel Hill. He graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School and attended the University of Georgia from 1998 to 2001, where he played football.
For the past six years, he has worked as an agent for New York Life Insurance.
"I love it," he said. "I do life insurance, retirement plans — 401(k)s, IRAs (individual retirement accounts), things like that. I love helping people."
Young said dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the biggest challenges the county will face in the near future. He said the county has done a good job so far by hosting drive-thru testing at Edwards Park in Varnell and by working with the city of Dalton and the North Georgia Health District to provide drive-thru vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center.
"I'd like to expand that, take testing and the vaccine to different places to reach more people," he said. "The (Mack Gaston) Community Center (in Dalton) seems like it would be a good place. It's convenient for a lot of our Hispanic community."
County commissioners last spring required the use of masks in county buildings to prevent or reduce the spread of COVID-19 but allowed that requirement to expire. Commissioners voted in December to again require masks in county buildings but overturned that requirement in January.
"I'm 100% against a mask mandate," Young said. "I think the decision to wear a mask should be up to the individual. If you feel you need to wear a mask to protect you, by all means wear it. If you feel you do not need to wear a mask, by all means don't wear it."
Young supports a referendum on the March 16 ballot that would give commissioners the power to create tax allocation districts (TADs).
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
"If a developer has a project that would have a big benefit to the county and we can encourage them to move forward, we should," Young said. "Now, that doesn't mean that if this passes and I'm elected commissioner I'm going to vote for every TAD request. These are decided on a case-by-case basis."
Young will host a forum at the Red Wolfe Grill, 320 Wolfe St. in Cohutta, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
