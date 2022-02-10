Though high school doesn't technically start until grade 10 for Dalton Public Schools students at either Dalton High School or The Dalton Academy, Dalton Junior High School students will have a different ninth-grade experience depending on their high school choice, which means students are making long-term plans earlier than ever before.
School choice forms were sent home with students Tuesday and Wednesday, and students begin selecting high school classes next week following meetings with counselors and extensive discussions with parents, said Tiffany Thompson, career development and yearbook adviser at the junior high.
"We have spent several weeks informing students of their options (so) they can choose which school environment would suit them best."
Assessments like the YouScience aptitude test have provided students guidance by informing them of their strengths and translating passions into potential careers.
"It lays out so many career options for them to consider, and it's personally matched to them," said Thompson. "We've given them so much information to consider that they have an expectation of what lies ahead."
"They have the information, they just need to put it into action," Thompson added. "Knowledge is power."
Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, Dalton Junior High School ninth-graders who have selected The Dalton Academy for high school will have certain teachers and classes separate from ninth-graders planning to attend Dalton High School, as The Dalton Academy rolls out a 3DE model of instruction, according to Matthew Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy. The 3DE model from Junior Achievement is "a different approach to traditional high school, but it helps develop leadership and communication skills, and (students) make connections to their learning."
In eighth grade at the junior high, all students discover their learning profiles, study skills and aptitudes so they can "see what their passions are, (as) a job doesn't feel as much like work if you're in your sweet spot," according to Missie McKinney, the junior high's principal. During the second semester, they have a career development class, then opt into a career pathway at one of the high schools, so students can essentially work backward, choosing a desired career, then taking courses that feed into that ambition.
In ninth grade, students can explore electives and have some classes on the campus of The Dalton Academy or Dalton High School, she said.
"They'll have made connections with counselors and teachers (at their high school of choice before enrolling there), and they'll get to know the layout of the buildings."
At a career/parent night Feb. 3, eighth-graders were able to "share what they learned about themselves based on the YouScience test" with their parents, Thompson said. "The information was important, and (to) experience" hearing it from the perspective of students "was impressive."
From the start of this school year, McKinney "tasked us with pulling parents into" these decisions, as eighth-graders don't always communicate extensively at home, and "we've gotten a lot of positive feedback from parents," said junior high staff member Shari Amonett. "We've given kids a voice and pushed them to be informed."
The fact that feedback from assessments like YouScience is personal is "very helpful," said fellow faculty member Sarah Jones. "They're at an age when they see things very subjectively, so it's a comfort for them to have something so personal."
Results reassure students their prior instincts have been correct, "give them something new to think about," or both, and when presented with new possibilities, "they've taken ownership to (investigate) more," Amonett said. "So many of our kids feel an expectation to just follow what" other family members have done, but this process "opens their eyes to other possibilities."
"They've come out of their shells, and are internalizing the information," Jones said. "They are taking ownership, and seeing those (breakthroughs), that's what teaching is all about."
