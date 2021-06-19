Feeling around inside the mouth of a cow, listening to the heartbeats of horses and making dog biscuits were just some of the experiences for youth recently during Vet Camp at Coahulla Creek High School.
Vet Camp "was a very good experience, and I learned a lot of things I didn't know before coming here," said Kyleigh Peek, a rising seventh-grader at North Whitfield Middle School. "We got to feed horses, watch them chew, and then listen to their stomachs, we learned how to hold a cat properly, and how to position a dog when it needs an IV."
"I love animals," and Peek did bring prior animal care experience to the camp, as "I did an artificial insemination with a cow," she said. A family friend owns a farm, "and I go there a lot" to help.
Abram Moran "thought it would be interesting to see the life cycles" of various animals at Vet Camp, and "I got to see and feel a lot of things I haven't before," including horses and cows, said the rising fourth-grader at Cohutta Elementary School. "The horses and cows were really cool, and I got to feed them."
"I love animals, and I want to make sure they're healthy," said Alison Ogas, a rising second-grader at Cohutta Elementary School. "I want to learn how to take care of animals if I get one."
Ogas doesn't have pets currently, but "I'd like to get a soft, furry, gray cat," she said. She also adores horses, as "I rode a horse once, and it was really fun."
This was the second edition of the camp, after the 2020 version was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several agriculture teachers around the state conduct similar youth summer camps, as they're "very popular," said Ginger Jarjoura, Coahulla Creek's agriculture instructor. In the future, "we hope to offer an advanced camp, too, for those who" have already attended this initial, "basic" camp.
During the four-day camp, students learned "industry terms, how to handle large and small animals, different breeds, and how to halter, saddle and rope," among other things, Jarjoura said. Coahulla Creek students who have taken the school's Animal Science course or participate in veterinary science competitions assisted as group and station leaders.
Coahulla Creek student Hannah Whaley brought her quarter horse, Blaze, to the camp, and she painted portions of horse skeleton in white on one side of him for students to see, she said. She used red on the other side to indicate "injuries," as the second lesson for students after horse anatomy was "triage."
Horses possess 206 bones, one more than humans, their teeth never cease growing, and they can hear a human heartbeat from four feet away, Whaley told campers. They have the largest eyes of any land mammal, and their eyes are positioned on the sides of their heads, meaning they have vision range of more than 350 degrees.
However, they have blind spots right in front of their face and directly behind their heads, which is why humans should approach from the side, as a horse may sense a threat if it cannot see, Moran said. "You don't want (the horse) to think you're a predator."
Blaze didn't mind all the attention — including much petting and feeding of apple treats — from campers, Whaley said with a laugh. "As long as he gets petted, he's fine, (as) he's very chill for a jumping horse."
"I've had him since he turned 8, about five years ago," and Whaley often uses him primarily for jumping, she said. This was his first Vet Camp, but "he's been here (the school) before a lot, (including) as the (school's Colt) mascot."
Rising senior Harris Gallegly brought his two quarter horses for students to learn about "maintenance and care," he said. Those horses "are perfect for this, because they're laid back, (so campers) were able to brush them and saddle them."
He also brought a bull calf, and demonstrated bottle feeding, he said. He was eager to assist with the camp, because so many students "don't get to experience things like this or see something like this, and I enjoy seeing them have a good week."
He even offered to provide more information, and let students ride his horses, at his ranch, he said. "I want to be the person I wish I would've had when I started all this."
"None of my family is into horses, but when I was little, I watched (television and movie star) Roy Rogers, and I wanted to be a cowboy," Gallegly said. "I worked two jobs, saved, and got two horses, a truck and a trailer."
Moran had high expectations for the camp, but his experience exceeded them, he said. "I honestly don't want it to end."
"Neither do I," added Ogas, the youngest student at Vet Camp, "but there's always next year."
