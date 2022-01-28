Zeisig joins radio station in Louisiana

Rick "Ricky Z" Zeisig of Dalton is now part of Mustang 107.1, a Delta Media Corp. radio station in Opelousas, Louisiana.
Mustang 107.1 added Zeisig to mid-days 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2021.
Zeisig is an award-winning radio and television personality. Zeisig was in the sixth grade when he decided he wanted a career in radio. He landed his first job in broadcasting during his junior year in high school and since then has not looked back. He has been rated as one of the top announcers in his market.
Zeisig studied communications at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and lives in Dalton. During his career he has won numerous awards, including three awards with the Cable Television Association of Georgia for Best Local Show in the state two years in a row. Zeisig was also the inaugural winner of the Cable Television Association of Georgia Award for community service in the North Georgia area.
Zeisig was selected as the Best Local DJ in the Daily Citizen-News first-ever “Best of Northwest GA” edition and was named the 2020 “Life Inspiration Award” honoree by the Chattanooga chapter of the American Cancer Society. He is a two-time throat cancer survivor. Zeisig is an advocate for cancer patients and volunteers for nonprofit organizations that support cancer awareness.
Zeisig expressed his excitement by saying "I love how passionate the people of Acadiana are for the culture of this part of Louisiana and Mustang 107.1’s blend of 'Real Country Variety' which includes Outlaw Red Dirt, cajun, creole, Southern rock and classic country. I love that as much time as possible is spent outdoors and how everyone just jumps right in to lend a helping hand whenever needed. I am so excited to be a part of this team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.