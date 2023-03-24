Murray County High School’s Tucker Gregg made a name for himself at Georgia State University after arriving as a walk-on to the football program.
Now, a standout from across the county will try to do the same.
North Murray High School quarterback Seth Griffin announced Friday night his intentions to accept an offer as a preferred walk-on at Georgia State and join the Panthers’ football team.
“I’m forever grateful for every coach who has offered me a scholarship and took the time to show interest in me and my family,” Griffin wrote in a social media post announcing his commitment.
Gregg, who finished up his Panther career in 2022, set school career records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns at Georgia State.
Griffin held a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program The Citadel and held a handful of offers from smaller schools, including Reinhardt, Wittenburg and Wilmington College.
As a senior, Griffin piled up 2,748 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 788 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Griffin was the Class 2A passing leader and the Region 7-2A Offensive Player of the Year.
Griffin was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Mountaineers, taking over in his sophomore season and filling in the footsteps of now-Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Griffin led North Murray to the playoffs in all three of his years as a starter.
Griffin follows his older brother in playing Football Bowl Subdivision football. Luke Griffin, also a North Murray graduate, is a senior offensive lineman at Missouri.
