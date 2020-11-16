Thomas Edward Rice (b Nov.27, 1941) died November 10, 2020 at the age of 78 with his wife, Delores, by his side. Married 61 years to his lifelong sweetheart, he is also survived by his children Tim Rice (Tina) of Epworth, Ga., Tammy Rice of Dalton, Ga and Tracy Cochran (Eric) of Calhoun. He …