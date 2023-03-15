Notice is given that there will be introduced at the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly of Georgia a bill to amend an Act providing a homestead exemption from City of Dalton independent school district ad valorem taxes for educational purposes for certain residents of said school district, approved May 17, 2004 (Ga. L. 2004, p. 3763).
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO INTRODUCE LOCAL LEGISLATION
