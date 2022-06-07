Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.