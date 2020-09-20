Abbie Burt: Many lessons learned through Girl Scout service project

I wanted to thank everyone in the community for their interest in my "Art CAN Inspire" project and for those who have taken the time to make sure to use the decorated cans at The Mill at Crown Gardens, Burr Performing Arts Park and Haig Mill Park to decrease litter in our community.
I care tremendously about this project because I care about my community and the well-being of this world. In today’s world, people do not know what the future holds when it comes to climate change, decreasing natural resources and the overflow of trash in the ocean/world. Even though my project will make an unnoticeable change in the world’s statistics, it will make a noticeable change in my community. Change has to start somewhere, and something is better than nothing in terms of litter prevention.
The murals that have been added in downtown Dalton to what would otherwise be unattractive walls served as a major inspiration. By adding beautiful, eye-catching art to what otherwise would be boring trash cans, I hope people will take notice of the cans and be more inclined to throw their trash away instead of littering. Each site has banners that match the site’s unique vibe.
I also want to thank the Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful Board of Directors, and Amy Hartline, the executive director. Amy, my project advisor, has taught me so much about litter prevention, and has been amazing to work with. My project would not have been possible without her help!
Early on, I educated the Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful board about my specific problem and the solution I had created. I also told them about my Girl Scout Gold Award project and how it could make an impact on the community and the litter problem. I presented my idea and asked for support and a donation. They loved the idea and even ended up paying for my entire project’s costs.
Before I started my project, I had never heard of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. I could not believe there was an entire nonprofit dedicated to beautifying the city. I had no idea how much litter was actually in my community until I began doing my research and visiting all the sites with a more critical eye.
I also learned how important relationships are throughout my project. I had to contact potential volunteers, or just anyone that could possibly help with my project. So many people were a part of my project, and it would not have been achieved without relationships. People I contacted knew others who could help in different aspects of the project. It was like a ripple effect. I would never have been able to work with these people without relationships. This would not have been possible without the support of Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, The Mill, Flash Graphics or our many volunteers and community leaders.
The positive reaction to my project has been encouraging. "Art CAN Inspire" is beautifying our community and tying into broader community pride goals in the city’s master plan for Believe Greater Dalton. My project adds bright, happy art to our community during a pandemic when we all need a little cheer. I am very happy about this reaction and inspired to do more.
Abbie Burt is a Girl Scout and a senior at Dalton High School.
