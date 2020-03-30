Amanda Brown: In uncertain times, arts are a guiding light

The Creative Arts Guild is mindful that over the past few weeks the COVID-19 pandemic has showered our community with fear, anxiety and uncertainty.
The virus has impacted the health of our neighbors, strained our medical capacity and is even beginning to fracture our economy. We are all watching it unfold in slow-motion; some of our neighbors have already fallen sick, some have lost their jobs, and we are told things will get worse before they get better.
As our global community battles the coronavirus, we are all forced to make changes. To slow down and even completely halt our normal lives — to physically distance ourselves from each other, and to wait until this virus runs its course and is defeated.
For the arts, it is uncertain times like the present that offer the most opportunity for the power of our imagination to envision and our hearts to create, and so, we choose to be hopeful. Hopeful because the arts have intrinsic powers that prevail in difficult times.
Artists, by their very nature, are problem solvers. Flexible, creative thinkers, our artists are adaptable and in uncertain times often become our best leaders. It is times like these that the power of the arts is at its strongest as the arts are the universal language of expression for all of humanity. It is times like these that the arts bind us, calm us and show us what it means to be human.
From an impromptu opera belted from a balcony in Italy, to John Legend tickling the ivories in his living room, to live arts lessons and experiences shared on social media by our own Creative Arts Guild staff, the arts transcend fear and restore hope.
Like everyone else, the Creative Arts Guild continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely in order to balance the health and safety of our staff, patrons and community with the fulfillment of our mission to cultivate and sustain the arts.
Here are the steps we've taken so far:
1. In accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we closed our facilities on March 15 to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
2. We postponed our annual Spring for the Arts fundraiser which was scheduled for March 19, as well as many other events and workshops.
3. Our staff has been directed to work from home.
4. And, we have adapted. We are now providing online art content such as daily instructional and inspirational videos, which can be accessed through our Facebook page every weekday at noon — a series we are calling “Noon Arts.” Our instructors have been teaching via teleconference and many have added prerecorded classes to YouTube for students to continue their arts education at home. We have also compiled an incredible list of online arts resources that we have collected from our worldwide arts community that can be accessed on our website at www.creativeartsguild.org/latest-stories/digital-arts-resources.
These have not been easy steps to take. The Guild is, after all, a small business. And like all the other small businesses in this community, these steps have caused, and will continue to cause, great financial strain.
At this point, however, we are more concerned about the health of our staff, patrons and community than the health of our bottom line. We will take each blind step forward knowing that the strength of the Guild’s foundation is nearly 60 years and our whole community strong and we have no doubts that we will be here as the community’s arts and culture partner on the other side of this crisis.
We hope you'll tune in to see some of our amazing teachers and artists working to inspire you and share the power of the arts over social media. Even better, we hope you'll tune into yourself and find the artist lying within you. In these quiet moments as we wait for the crisis to run its course (and it will), we hope that you will discover a bit more of yourself, express a bit more of yourself, love a bit more of yourself, and, in the end, truly find what it means to capture the power of the arts.
From the Guild's family to yours, may you stay healthy and safe, and we look forward to seeing you on the other side. #thisisyourguild
Amanda Brown is executive director of the Creative Arts Guild.
