Get involved and tackle challenging issues in our community through service learning, teamwork and volunteerism, that is what 13 local teens did June 27-29 by participating in the United Way’s GoLEAD service learning and leadership program.
The signature three-day youth leadership program GoLEAD, which stands for leadership, education and development, inspires young people to effect real community change. The GoLEAD program is designed for high school students. It includes 21 hours of leadership development, culminating in completing a service project by the youth participants to benefit our local community.
We are honored to host the University of Georgia’s (UGA) J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development team. The GoLEAD program is structured so that each day the students learn about their leadership styles, develop communication and conflict management skills, and complete team-building activities through the institute. We are very appreciative for our training grant and for the time and energy our UGA Fanning Institute facilitators gave to our program.
Hayley Poillucci, United Way Volunteer Center manager and staff support for Youth United, stated, “It is empowering to see students from different backgrounds come together with the same goal to become future leaders in our community. We were very fortunate to have worked with the Fanning Institute at the University of Georgia and many community and corporate leaders to make GoLEAD a success. I am excited to continue to grow this program each year and see what these students can accomplish.”
“My favorite part about GoLEAD was getting to meet a lot of new people and discovering more about myself as a leader as well as seeing how other people lead with different leadership styles,” stated Brayden Perry, GoLEAD participant.
We are excited to be able to provide the caliber of leadership training typically available only to corporate executives and government leaders. Our program equips youth to become stronger leaders, conscientious communicators and community-minded citizens. Through hands-on activities, interactive lectures and ongoing service project planning, GoLEAD participants will become strong leaders who know their potential, communicate well and understand different leadership styles. With this knowledge, they will lead and change the local community around them.
Our staff members worked diligently to plan and make sure our GoLEAD program was a success.
Jessica Carnes, United Way Digital Engagement coordinator and staff support for Youth United, said, “It was very powerful seeing so many students, representing six different high schools, come together with the same purpose, to become better leaders. These students ended the week with a new revelation of different leadership styles and understanding their individual and unique characteristics can be used as tools to achieve their personal and professional goals.”
GoLEAD participants toured United Way Community Partners Friendship House and the Salvation Army on the first day. We also enjoyed hosting the University of Georgia’s Undergraduate Admissions team. The UGA Admissions representative came to get to know the students and to help them succeed in the future. The Admissions staff has the experience, connection and expertise to help our GoLEAD participants navigate the college admissions process.
“My favorite part about GoLEAD was learning more about the college admissions process from the UGA Admissions representative. I feel a lot less stressed about the college admissions process now,” stated Caroline Hogshead, GoLEAD participant.
We are so lucky to have such incredible corporate and community partnerships. On day two BDL Advisors gave a financial literacy lesson over lunch. Then the students visited Shaw Plant 72, the Mohawk Light Lab and Engineered Floors. The participants met with corporate leaders at these locations to gain experience and better understand what they do and the diverse career opportunities available in the industry .
The students visited Dalton City Hall on the final day to meet Mayor David Pennington and City Administrator Andrew Parker. The participants visited the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce to understand better what a chamber of commerce is and learn more about the Believe Greater Dalton initiative. The students’ final activity was volunteering in downtown Dalton with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Congratulations to the 2023 GoLEAD graduates: Landon Atkins, Eli Burt, Brayden Frost, Tessa Rahlyn Green, Caroline Hogshead, Legend Land, Brayden Perry, Meredith Phillips, Patricia Ridley, Cooper Sanderson, Campbell Stockard, Andrea Vazquez and Alyssa Velasquez.
Want to get involved? Don't hesitate to contact Poillucci at hayley.poillucci@ourunitedway.org or Carnes at jessica.carnes@ourunitedway.org to learn more about Youth United.
Live United!
Amanda Burt is the president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
