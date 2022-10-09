As the leaves turn glowing shades of autumn and the temperature reaches perfect outdoor weather for us to enjoy what fall in the South means, I take in all the beauty of Northwest Georgia. Fall, for me, is synonymous with the United Way campaign. Our campaign is being led by enthusiastic Pacesetter companies and generous individuals who believe that United Way has a vital role to play in helping our local community thrive.
We held our Campaign Kickoff Party and CEO Trike Race on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Burr Park. Piet and Julian Dossche, United Way of Northwest Georgia Campaign co-chairs, announced the 2022-2023 Campaign Goal of $4.15 million for Whitfield and Murray counties. Local CEOs raced to the finish line at the tenth annual CEO Trike Race, with Dorsett Industries carrying home the trophy for a second time.
United Way annually impacts the education, basic needs and health of over 47,000 people in our local community. Connecting people in need with people who can help. It’s not just a slogan at United Way of Northwest Georgia, it’s something we believe in and something we live by every day. It’s what drives us. We are here, not only in the good times, but also when times are tough. That’s just who we are. We are local, and we will always be here for you. Our neighbors and our communities depend on us.
This community supports United Way and our 26 community partners, grantees and programs in good times and in tough times. Thank you to our corporate partners who have supported us thus far with corporate gifts and/or have committed to holding a United Way workplace campaign:
• Advanced Insurance Strategies
• Allchem
• Americhem
• Avient
• Bank of OZK
• Barrett Properties
• Belmont Chemical Company Inc.
• Big B Cleaners
• Box 1 Inc.
• Boys & Girls Club
• Browne, Draper and Land
• Cargill
• Carpet Express
• City of Dalton
• Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty
• CrossPlains Community Partner
• Dalton Foam
• Dalton Plastic Surgery
• Dalton Public Schools
• Dalton Utilities
• DEO Clinic
• Direct Packaging
• Duvall Chemical
• Engineered Floors
• Extruded Fibers
• Family Support Council
• Floor Productions
• Ford of Dalton
• Friendship House
• Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce
• Huali Floors
• Kabat Chapman & Ozmer LLP
• Kobayashi
• Langford Appliance Inc.
• Looper Speech & Hearing Center
• Marketing Alliance Group
• Maryville Jewelers of Dalton
• Material Handling Inc
• Mattex
• Mohawk Industries
• Morgan Lee
• Murray County Developmental Center
• Murray County Schools
• Myers Carpet Company
• Nichols, Cauley & Associates
• North Georgia Toyota
• North Georgia Community Action Inc.
• Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center
• Norville Industries
• Phenix Flooring
• Professional Testing Laboratories
• Salvation Army
• Shaw Industries
• Sonoco Products
• Southern Container
• Textile & Industrial Sales Inc.
• Textile Management Associates
• The New Flat Rate
• Truist
• United Parcel Service
• United Way of Northwest Georgia
• Whitfield County 4-H
• Whitfield County Schools
We could not do this without you. Through the power of community, we can do more!
I am very proud of the integrity of United Way of Northwest Georgia and the generosity of those within our community who give their time, talent and treasure year after year because they believe wholeheartedly in our mission. In these challenging times, I have witnessed our volunteers uniting more than ever. I truly believe that together we can make a powerful difference. We are a community that is strong and powerful when we are United.
Our campaign goal for the 2022 year is $4.15 million, and we need everyone’s help to get there. One easy way is by giving to our 2022 campaign at ourunitedway.org/give. By giving financially to United Way, you can stretch your dollar to improve the education, basic needs and health of individuals and families who need it most. With the support of our dedicated volunteers, you can have confidence in your gift going to the most impactful programs meeting local needs.
We cannot do the important work without the financial donations of so many in our community.
Every dollar matters, no matter how large or how small. Please consider joining Piet and Julian Dossche and give to our 2022 campaign (ourunitedway.org/give). Together, we can create a brighter future for our local community.
To live better, we must “Live United.” That’s the power of community! Visit ourunitedway.org to learn more or follow us on social media @unitedwaynwga to receive our most up-to-date information.
