Amanda Burt: A compassionate community like no other

As I think of our community and our people, one word comes to mind — compassionate.
We are a strong and vibrant community that aligns with United Way of Northwest Georgia’s mission: Improving lives. Inspiring donors. Uniting community. Simply stated — we connect people in need with people who can help. Our goal is to empower people and families in Whitfield and Murray counties to be the best they can be.
I am so proud to represent our local United Way and all that we are doing to improve the lives of over 57,000 people each year.
I’m also thankful for the unwavering support and partnership we have with our companies and individuals who choose United Way of Northwest Georgia as their partner of choice for philanthropy and volunteerism.
We have faced so many unknowns over the past year (and still continue to face them in 2021). Our corporate partners, major donors and individuals at all levels have stepped up in a tremendous way. Compassion for our neighbors, coworkers and those we do not even know sets us apart. We rally when faced with a challenge like no other community.
Some United Way communities are facing difficult challenges and funding shortfalls causing them to make tough choices. However, United Way of Northwest Georgia has weathered the storm, and together with the important work of our community partners, we are making lasting change.
Because our floorcovering industry is headquartered here with local decision-makers who believe in our United Way and trust our proven ability to meet needs in the most efficient and effective ways, we have been able to continue a level of service our residents need. That’s the power of community.
We believe in inclusive leadership, service and results. Without the continued support of today’s CEOs, senior managers, community leaders and thousands of generous and caring people, we would be in a very different place.
It is inspiring to see the level of commitment to caring for our neighbors that allows our United Way to deliver on its mission year after year, even during an ongoing global pandemic. There is hope on the horizon. We can reimagine a brighter future for our community through the gifts and partnerships we share.
I look around and the signs of spring are in the air and the daffodils and tulips are starting to blossom. These signs of spring are symbolic of hope and better days ahead.
The new Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton is an example of a recent partnership that brings hope. United Way of Northwest Georgia and the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia has a shared, interactive philanthropy space in the new center.
Junior Achievement’s goal is to motivate, engage and inspire students to recognize the value and relevance of education, make informed decisions about their personal education and career pathways, stimulate an entrepreneurial spirit among local youth and teach students financial literacy principles. All of these goals align with United Way’s strategic guideline for education and workforce development to get kids graduating on time with skills to be career and life-ready.
The JA Discovery Center broke ground during 2020 and had its grand opening on March 4, 2021. It has been incredible to see this amazing accomplishment for our community along with the focus on the success of our students.
Time and time again, I have been able to see firsthand how this community comes together in times of crisis and responds to the ever-growing needs. We always answer the call to action, in something as simple as placing more books in our Little Free Libraries across Whitfield and Murray counties or something as big as raising over $4.125 million for those in need.
Curious to know more about what we do or how we put your dollars into action within our local community?
Join me, Joe Young, Chuck and Jody McClurg, Tim Baucom and our entire board of directors for our Virtual Annual Meeting premiering live on Facebook (@unitedwaynwga) on Tuesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. Stay tuned to our social channels (@unitedwaynwga) for any additional information.
Let us celebrate together all of our accomplishments and learn more about the impact United Way has on this compassionate community.
Live United!
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.