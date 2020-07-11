Amanda Burt: Building better futures in Northwest Georgia with United Way

Times are so uncertain right now, and it has been far from “business as usual” for many in our community, especially for corporations, small businesses and our school systems. Many are facing budget cuts, decreases in staffing, limited inventory and other unique challenges.
United Way and our community partners are no exception. We have had to make some difficult decisions along the way, but more than anything, we want our community to know that we are still in business — the business of building better futures.
If you are a local corporation or small business, you may be asking yourself, “Why should I partner with United Way?” I have one simple answer: because giving back to our community is more important now than ever. Many of our neighbors, friends and co-workers are in need. It is impossible to have a healthy and successful company without a healthy workforce.
United Way of Northwest Georgia has been improving the education, basic needs and health of people and families within our community since the 1940s. Our dedication to the Northwest Georgia community has never been stronger and is at the forefront of our mission: Improving lives, inspiring donors and uniting community. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, we have continued to serve and have made additional investments in basic needs and mental health services.
By coming together and facing the COVID-19 crisis head on, we can be much more productive in finding a solution. Whether it be job loss, financial struggle, addiction, homelessness or hunger, many in our community are experiencing burden during this crisis. We are hard at work with our 23 community partners who are fighting on the front lines to aid those in need.
To help our community partners continue to address the increase in clients during the COVID-19 crisis we created the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. Funds have been distributed over the past few months to several community partners who have a focus in basic needs and mental health. These community partners include: The Salvation Army, the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center, Carter Hope Center and Family Support Council.
An additional need arose during the COVID-19 crisis on Easter weekend when a tornado caused catastrophic damage in Murray County. Many were left homeless and needed food and water. The Salvation Army was able to assess damage and meet immediate needs the day after the tornado, and they are continuing to provide lodging for displaced families. Carter Hope Center, the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center and Family Support Council have provided additional toiletries, food and mental health counseling for their clients through the United Way COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.
We still have a long road to recovery ahead of us, but there are ways you, as an individual, corporation or small business, can lend a helpful hand. A great way to help our community right now, as a business, is by making a corporate gift to United Way or having a United Way workplace campaign for your employees.
A workplace campaign gives you and your employees the opportunity to learn more about United Way along with the opportunity to actively participate in giving back to our community. Our call to action has always been to give, advocate and volunteer.
There are so many tools and resources available to help you set up your campaign with United Way. You can access printed materials such as posters, brochures, flyers, giving guides, pledge cards, success stories, etc. to use in your workplace. Due to the rise of working from home in many companies, we also have virtual campaign materials such as videos and digital pdfs of all printed materials to help make this year’s campaign as seamless and safe as possible. To access our campaign toolkit and to learn more about our company resources, please visit www.ourunitedway.org/company-resources, or contact amy.ross@ourunitedway.org.
Another great way to help our community as a business is through corporate volunteering. We have a limited selection of volunteer projects due to COVID-19, but if you have questions or would like to schedule a corporate volunteer project, please contact stephanie.hogshead@ourunitedway.org for more information. You can also visit www.ourunitedway.org/corporate-volunteering.
We have the opportunity to do something incredible by coming together, helping, and encouraging one another at an unprecedented level. I believe we can look back at this time and say that we were a part of something special that moved our community to an even stronger place. Together, we can build better futures!
Live United!
Amanda Burt is the president of United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.