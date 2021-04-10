Amanda Burt: Celebrating our volunteers

It’s hard to believe that we are still enduring these uncertain times. No one could have predicted that a pandemic would rise up and affect so many lives for this long. We are in uncharted waters as these circumstances continue to affect the globe, not just our community.
United Way of Northwest Georgia is at work today ensuring that our community recovers from this crisis. COVID-19 has affected every person in our community in one way or another, and we witnessed local nonprofits step up to the plate. Whether they provided meals for children that were out of school, rent and utility assistance, meals to our homebound elderly or help for victims of abuse, United Way and our 23 community partners are working hard to ensure that in our recovery, our neighbors can have hope.
How can you stay connected at home? You can find a list of community and COVID-19 resources that are easily accessible on our website, ourunitedway.org. You can also call (706) CAN-HELP to speak to a bilingual Information and referral specialist that can connect you to local resources located in Whitfield and Murray counties. Dial 2-1-1 from any landline, AT&T or Verizon mobile phone to speak with a contact center specialist. This connects people to resources that address everyday challenges and those that develop during times of crisis. Follow us on social media @unitedwaynwga, and be an advocate by sharing our content with friends. Sign up for our newsletter to stay in the know, www.ourunitedway.org/newsletter-signup.
We are hopeful, but there are still ways we can come together to strengthen our community during these times. One way is by volunteering locally to help your neighbors in need. National Volunteer Week is April 19-25. United Way of Northwest Georgia is committed to ensuring the safety of our volunteers without quenching their spirit of volunteerism and desire to unite our community. To view opportunities to volunteer virtually or in person, please visit volunteernwga.org.
We don’t have to convince you that 2020 was a difficult year, but we still have much to celebrate. Our volunteers inspire us by continuing to lead the charge in bettering our community, even if at a distance. We want to celebrate the efforts of those who stepped up even when it seemed impossible.
We hope you will join Tim Baucom, Stuart Nelson and Patti Renz for our Virtual Volunteer Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live Premiere (@unitedwaynwga).
We will be awarding two Elbert Shaw Memorial Scholarship winners, the Connie Woodward Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Whitfield County, the Elaine Butler Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Murray County, and we will also be recognizing the Presidential Service Awards that will be awarded at local schools’ awards ceremonies. We hope you can join us as we spotlight these amazing people who continued to create a lasting impact even in the midst of difficult times.
Another big way you can serve your community right now is by having hope — we can accomplish so much more if we reimagine a better future for all those surrounding us and do something about it. I look forward to a time where we can come together again. Although it will be a new way of “normal," I know there will also be so much opportunity for us as a community to rally together. We know that the strength of a community united is greater than the sum of its individual parts. We are all in this fight together, and together we will win — that’s the power of community. Thank you for your continued support of United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Live "United"!
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
