This past year has most certainly had its times of struggle and hardship. The continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted all aspects of our lives. The needs in our community continued to grow, and United Way volunteers answered the call to serve their community as selfless leaders.
At United Way of Northwest Georgia, we continued to face challenges in an ever-changing workplace environment. Working through these obstacles requires strong leadership and unique solutions to have a successful campaign and to continue to deliver vital services.
United Way board members Mike Sanderson and Isabel Pimentel, both of Engineered Floors, led the campaign charge in 2021. Serving as our United Way of Northwest Georgia campaign co-chairs during a pandemic was a challenge, but this dynamic duo rose to the occasion. Mike and Isabel’s passion for United Way and the people of this community is genuine and evident the moment they begin sharing their United Way journey.
Our United Way campaign cabinet, campaign co-chairs and board of directors recently gathered to celebrate and announce that our community had again risen to the occasion during a very challenging year and met our campaign goal of $4.125 million!
When I asked Mike about what the 2021 campaign taught him about our community, he said, “I have always been inspired by our community, and this year was no exception. With the guidance and support of United Way, we were able to meet our campaign goal and provide those essential needs to individuals and families throughout Whitfield and Murray counties. Both Isabel and I would like to express our appreciation to the members of our campaign cabinet. It is through their commitment to our community and United Way that we were able to meet this year’s goal of $4.125 million. We would also like to thank our generous business partners who have continued to support United Way despite the challenges. Isabel and I could not be prouder of our community for passionately bringing people together to improve lives, inspire donors and unite community.”
I cannot thank Mike and Isabel enough for stepping up to the plate during another challenging year. Their leadership and passion are an inspiration to me and so many others as we look to the year ahead and continue to serve our community.
As I reflect over the past year, one thing is very clear. Our major donors have continued to step up and stood steadfast in their support of United Way and our mission.
We have a diverse group of over 10,000 donors reflecting our local community who came forward to help their friends, neighbors and co-workers when help was needed most. Our loyal corporate partners have continued to ensure United Way of Northwest Georgia has the financial support to provide vital community services to those in need. The power of our community to support one another is unmatched.
We are thankful to live in a community where a giving spirit is an integral part of everyday life. I look forward to what this year brings, knowing well that United Way will still be here serving when our friends and neighbors need us most.
Live “United.”
