Amanda Burt: Community supports United Way through good times and bad

As the leaves turn glowing shades of autumn and the temperature reaches perfect outdoor weather for us to enjoy what fall in the South means, I take in all the beauty of Northwest Georgia. However, once again, I remind myself that as we transition to another season, we are still in a global pandemic and all the challenges that go with it.
Fall, for me, is synonymous with the United Way of Northwest Georgia campaign. Pandemic or not, we are having a campaign led by passionate pacesetter companies and generous individuals who still believe that United Way and our community partners have a vital role to play in the response and recovery process. Support may look and feel a little different this year, but United Way is still top of mind.
We held our first ever Virtual Campaign Kickoff on Tuesday, Sept. 15, featuring a video message from our 2020 Campaign Co-Chairs Chuck and Jody McClurg. The ripple effects of this pandemic continue to create challenges for United Way and our community partners from everyday basic operations to how we are able to fundraise. United Way is facing challenges that we never thought we would have to face. We never would have dreamed virtual engagement would become the norm rather than connecting and celebrating with people in person. We have canceled and rescheduled events, made our annual CEO Trike Race virtual and delayed our campaign goal announcement.
However, even in the midst of so much uncertainty, one thing is certain. This community supports United Way and our community partners in good times and in tough times. We have had incredible support and willingness from our companies to think differently and reimagine what a successful United Way campaign can be. Thank you to our corporate partners who have supported us thus far with corporate gifts and/or have committed to holding a United Way workplace campaign:
Advanced Insurance Strategies
• Americhem
• Barrett Properties
• BB&T (now Truist)
• Belmont Chemical Company Inc.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters
• Box 1 Inc.
• Boys Scouts-Northwest Georgia Council
• Boys & Girls Clubs
• Brown Industries
• Carpet Express
• Carpet Industry Clearinghouse Inc.
• Carter Hope Center
• Chatsworth Water Works Commission
• Chilewich
• Clark, Davies, Easley & Pool Insurance
• Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty
• Cross Plains Community Partner
• D&W Paper Tube
• Dalton Box
• Dalton Foam
• Dalton Public Schools
• Dalton Utilities
• DEO Clinic
• Displaycraft Inc.
• Dixie Color
• Dixie Group Foundation Inc.
• Dorsett Industries
• Downtown Dalton Development Authority
• Duvall Chemical
• Engineered Floors
• Family Support Council
• First Bank of Dalton
• Floor Productions
• Friendship House
• Georgia Power
• Glaze Supply Co. Inc.
• Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce
• Hamilton Health Care System
• Looper Speech and Hearing Center
• M&A Matting
• Marketing Alliance
• Marquis
• Material Handling Inc.
• Mohawk Industries
• Murray County Developmental Center
• Murray County Schools
• Myers Carpet Company Inc.
• North Georgia Community Action Inc.
• Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center
• NPC South
• Oriental Weavers
• Phenix Flooring
• Professional Testing
• RossWoods Adult Day Services
• Shaw Industries Inc.
• Sonoco
• Southern Backing Inc.
• Southern Janitorial
• Textile and Industrial Sales Inc.
• Textile Management & Associates
• Textile Rubber and Chemical Company
• The GreenHouse
• The Minor Firm
• The Salvation Army
• The New Flat Rate
• United Parcel Service
• United Way of Northwest Georgia
• Wells Fargo Bank
• Whitfield County Schools
• Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center
• Wright of Dalton
We could not do this without you and your willingness to help us build better futures within our community. To our media partners, thank you for your support and helping us get our message out in English and Spanish. When help is available, there is hope.
If you are feeling left out, you can still help. One easy way is by giving to our 2020 campaign at ourunitedway.org/give. By giving financially to United Way, you can stretch your dollar to improve the education, basic needs, and health of people and families who need it most. United Way of Northwest Georgia is an accredited nonprofit with a strict budget allocation process. Trained volunteers make sure your gift is used efficiently and effectively toward the greatest needs.
We are a strong, vibrant and diverse community. We are a community that steps up to help our neighbors in times of need — by lending a hand, by giving of our financial resources to someone with a need greater than our own, and by doing whatever it takes to ensure every person in our community thrives. Please join United Way of Northwest Georgia, and let us reimagine a vibrant community together.
You can visit ourunitedway.org to learn more or follow us on social media (@unitedwaynwga) to receive our most up-to-date information.
Amanda Burt is president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.