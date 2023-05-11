As we celebrate Mother’s Day we have so many reasons to lift up the amazing women in our lives.
Being a mother is possibly the toughest job in the world — the days can be long, the years are fleeting, but the reward is lifelong! Mothers are superheroes and deserve to be showered with love year-round but there is no denying they deserve it a little bit more on Mother’s Day. To all the moms who are doing their best to love and nurture your children, we salute you. You are doing a great job! Remember, you do not have to be perfect, you just need to be present in every sense of the word.
We hosted our first Power of the Purse (POP) event on Wednesday, April 19, at The Farm Golf Club, and wow, it was a day to remember. We could not be more thankful for the perfect day to have our Women’s Leadership Council Power of the Purse event. The skies were clear, spring had sprung, and we were surrounded by women with giving hearts.
We had five purses donated by local vendors, Kim Kinard Schuessler donated a fabulous original painting, and 17 generous sponsors made the day possible. Designer Level: Shaw Industries. Handbag Level: Brown Whitworth Foundation, Dalton Utilities, Debbie Macon, Early Childhood Initiative, Kinard Family, Mohawk Industries, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. Inc. Clutch Level: Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, Engineered Floors, The Farm Golf Club. Pouch Level: Adcock Financial, Brandee Sanderson, CC and Co, Raspberry Row, Southern Charm Clothing, The Pine Needle. We are beyond grateful for your continued support.
At POP we were asked the question “What is girl power exactly?” Good question. It is hard to define exactly but it includes things like real spirit, determination and courage. Girl power is knowing deep down that you can succeed. It is never giving up. Girl power is standing up for what you believe in, for yourself and other girls, too. Girl power can be found in lots of places. It is in the future you want to create. It is in the true support of good friends. Girl power can help you be more creative, incredibly smart, and very strong in every part of your life, but first you must believe in it.
A true testament to girl power is our Women’s Leadership Council (WLC). WLC is a diverse, vibrant community, bound together by a powerful sense of belonging — to each other, to United Way's mission, and to the community we call home. With more than 300 women as members and $1.5 million invested annually in local solutions, they create change in targeted ways. We are part of the global force of the Women United movement of more than 55,000 strong.
We had the amazing opportunity to hear from a very special guest and Dalton native, Kim Kinard Schuessler. Kim is an artist, educator and philanthropist. She is one of the most popular figurative painters in the Southeast. Sourcing paper from each destination she visits, she employs color, texture and pattern to create collages and paintings that connect the viewer to everyday experiences. Her Southern roots, extensive travel and love of fashion influence her paintings. Her complex collages evoke human emotions that speak of joy and love.
At POP, Kim talked about the "Power of the Purse" — because it does have power. Kim shared that there are three things she always carries in her purse, lipstick, her phone and her keys. She fills the rest of her purse with passion, determination, courage, creativity and community. These five things help her to navigate her world. A few of my favorite takeaways from her inspirational presentation were:
Creativity: The more you use creativity, the more you have of it.
Courage: Courage is when the mind and body say “No, I can’t do this” and you go for it anyway.
Determination: Determination is defined as the ability to keep trying and to keep moving toward a goal, no matter what. Determination only happens when you have a dream, then set a goal, and decide to go after your dream. Do not give up.
Passion: Be obsessed with your life. Find what you are passionate about and go for it. The biggest risk is not taking the risk.
Community: How can you have a bad day when you are serving others? You cannot, because you are unable to think about you when you are thinking about them. When we serve, we allow our energy to fill up others that are empty and in need.
“Be reminded to choose courage, determination and creativity over fear and uncertainty. Use your passion to improve the community you call home. When there is a community, when there is creativity, when there is passion, and when there is determination, life becomes a little easier, no matter the circumstances,” stated Schuessler.
Kim Kinard Schuessler is truly a fresh voice for her generation. Thank you to Kim Kinard Schuessler for your inspiring message and interactive program. You are a beautiful shining light, and we are so grateful that you shared your story and gift with us.
You can join the movement and be a part of making our community a better place by giving of your time and resources. The Women’s Leadership Council is the best way to connect with other like-minded women and join in the "Power of Community." As more people struggle to make ends meet due to the complex job market and new sets of challenges, your support matters now more than ever. You can join today by going to our website, www.ourunitedway.org/womens-leadership-council. Remember: With girl power in your heart you can change the world! Happy Mother’s Day.
