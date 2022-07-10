School is out, summer is here and vacation time is upon us. But the work doesn’t stop at the United Way of Northwest Georgia. Our volunteers are working diligently behind the scenes and prepping for this year’s campaign.
Last year we met our campaign goal of $4.125 million, and as you can imagine, a lot of effort goes into raising millions of dollars for our community. We have an amazing campaign cabinet this year led by campaign co-chairs and father-son duo, Piet and Julian Dossche. We are excited to partner with these influential individuals to make a powerful difference in our local community!
Our Campaign Cabinet sets the stage for our campaign by contacting local businesses and individuals to join us in making a difference to better our local community. The cabinet are committed volunteers that believe in the mission of United Way and have seen firsthand the impact of our programs. Our volunteers are inspired individuals who desire to raise money to meet critical needs in United Way’s focus areas of education, basic needs and health.
Thank you to our 2022 Campaign Cabinet for all your hard work towards this year’s campaign thus far:
Piet and Julian Dossche, campaign co-chairs, Dossche Holdings and Huali Floors; Zack Adamson, Engineered Floors; Blake Adcock, MarshMcLennan Agency; Irasema Alvarado, MarshMcLennan Agency; Stryker Brown, McGriff; Fernando Galvan, Huali Floors; Barry Gentry, Murray County Chamber of Commerce; Andrew Hayes, Georgia Ports Authority; Bob Hardaway, Shaw Industries Inc.; Tammy Herndon, Herndon Properties; Zac Long, Huali Floors; Keyla Manning, Mattex Group; Gage Peeples, United Surface Solutions; Phenna Petty, Petty Dairy (board of education); Mike Sanderson, Engineered Floors; Pete Sigmon, Shaw retiree; Karen Townsend, community volunteer; Greg Wrenn, Shaw Industries Inc.; Kevin Wright, Marketing Alliance; Joe Young, Engineered Floors; and Will Young, Engineered Floors.
If you are a local corporation or small business, you may ask yourself, “Why should I partner with United Way?” I have one simple answer: giving back to our community is more important now than ever. We all benefit when you give to United Way of Northwest Georgia. Your dollars stay local and go to where they make the biggest impact, so our neighbors don’t go hungry, children have safe places to learn and grow, and struggling families can make ends meet. Right now, we all can make Whitfield and Murray counties a place where everyone can thrive. Simply stated, United Way’s partnership is good for business because there is a direct linkage to healthy communities through the work of United Way.
United Way of Northwest Georgia has been improving the education, basic needs and health of individuals and families within our community since the 1940s. Our dedication to the Northwest Georgia community has never been stronger and is at the forefront of our mission: Improving lives, inspiring donors and uniting community.
But there are still ways that you, as an individual, corporation or small business, can lend a helpful hand. A great way to help our community right now, as a business, is by making a corporate gift to United Way or by having a United Way workplace campaign for your employees.
A workplace campaign gives you and your employees the opportunity to learn more about United Way along with the chance to actively participate in giving back to our community. Our call to action has always been to give, advocate and volunteer.
Many tools and resources are available to help you set up your campaign with United Way. You can access printed materials such as impact posters, brochures, giving guides, pledge cards, impact stories, workplace email templates and more to use in your workplace. We also have videos and digital pdfs of all printed materials to help make this year’s campaign as seamless as possible. To access our campaign toolkit and to learn more about our company resources, please visit www.ourunitedway.org/company-resources or contact amy.ross@ourunitedway.org.
Another great way to help our community as a business is through corporate volunteering. Volunteer hours + corporate partnerships = meaningful impact! If you have questions or would like to schedule a corporate volunteer project, please contact hayley.poillucci@ourunitedway.org for more information. You can also visit www.ourunitedway.org/corporate-volunteering.
We can do something incredible by coming together, helping, and encouraging one another at an unprecedented level. We are a community that is strong and powerful when we are united. We have one life, and to live better, we must “Live United.” I hope you join us to make a difference and change lives!
“Live United!”
Amanda Burt is the president of United Way of Northwest Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.